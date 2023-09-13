European Commission launches anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

European Commission launches anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric cars

By Press Association
The European Commission is launching an investigation into Chinese electric cars. (BYD)
The European Commission is launching an investigation into Chinese electric cars. (BYD)

The European Commission has launched an investigation into the subsidies handed to Chinese carmakers by the state, warning of unfair competition against European manufacturers.

There’s a growing emergence of Chinese car firms looking to enter the European market, often being incentivised to do so by the Chinese state. As a result, these electric cars often undercut the price of cars from elsewhere and are set to grow in popularity as a result.

With many European car firms worried about being priced out of the market, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has today (September 13) announced an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric cars.

Xpeng G3 Norway delivery
Xpeng is one of many Chinese car firms already operating in Europe. (Xpeng)

In her annual State of the European Union address, von der Leyen said: “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars. And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies. This is distorting our market, and as we do not accept this distortion from the inside of our market, we do not accept it from the outside.

“So I can announce today that the Commission is launching an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles coming from China. Europe is open to competition, but not for a race to the bottom. We must defend ourselves against unfair practices.”

What the probe will entail remains unclear, however, it could see levies imposed against Chinese electric cars to make the prices more closely aligned with European cars.

GWM Ora Funky Cat
Various Chinese electric cars are already on sale in Europe, including the GWM Ora Funky Cat pictured.(GWM)

Despite the warning, von der Leyen added: “But equally it’s vital to keep open lines of communication and dialogue in China, because there are topics where we can and have to cooperate. De-risk not decouple, this will be my approach with the Chinese leadership at the EU China summit later this year.

The range of Chinese car brands currently operating in Europe is vast, including BYD, GWM Ora, NOP and Xpeng to name just a handful, with many more planned to enter the region in the coming years.

The boss of Peugeot and Vauxhall owner Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, has previously warned of a ‘terrible fight’ with Chinese car firms owing to the ‘significant’ difference in price between models from Europe and those in China.