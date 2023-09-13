Aston Martin celebrates 60 years of its iconic ‘James Bond car’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Martin celebrates 60 years of its iconic ‘James Bond car’

By Press Association
Aston Martin’s classic DB5 appears alongside the firm’s new DB12. (Aston Martin)
Aston Martin is celebrating 60 years since the debut of the DB5, arguably the most well-known model from the British sports car brand’s history.

Following on from the DB4, Aston Martin revealed its new DB5 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 1963, boasting a more powerful engine and technical and equipment upgrades over its predecessor.

Of the 1,022 original DB5s produced, there were 887 coupes built, along with 123 convertibles and 12 bespoke coach-built shooting brakes. It was the coupe that became synonymous as the ‘James Bond car’, following its appearance in the 1964 ‘007’ film Goldfinger.

Aston Martin DB5 sale
The DB5 has become synonymous for its appearances in various James Bond films. (Alex Penfold/Broad Arrow Group)

Since then, the iconic DB5, painted in Silver Birch, has starred in eight different James Bond films, including in the latest 2021 box office-hit No Time to Die.

Over the years the DB5 has been a car often used by the rich and famous, with owners including The Beatles’ Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison, comedian Peter Sellers and fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

In 1964, the DB5 cost £4,248, equivalent to £73,529 in today’s money. However, the DB5’s value far exceeds that, with some examples in the iconic James Bond-spec selling for up to a £1m.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the DB5, Aston Martin has done a photo shoot with the classic model next to the firm’s latest DB12 sports car.

Speaking about the DB5, Aston Martin’s executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll – himself a DB5 owner – said: “The David Brown era gave us so many great Aston Martin sports cars but none more recognisable, revered, and desired as the DB5, which laid the foundations of our identity as a British luxury brand synonymous with style, performance, and exclusivity.

“It is only right that, as it turns 60, we take a moment to look back and reflect on this car’s incredible role in our storied 110-year heritage. We’re incredibly proud that the DB lineage continues today with the critically acclaimed DB12, which like those came before it, is a celebration of all we love about British hand-built sportscars.”