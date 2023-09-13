Aston Martin celebrates 60 years of its iconic ‘James Bond car’

Aston Martin is celebrating 60 years since the debut of the DB5, arguably the most well-known model from the British sports car brand’s history.

Following on from the DB4, Aston Martin revealed its new DB5 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 1963, boasting a more powerful engine and technical and equipment upgrades over its predecessor.

Of the 1,022 original DB5s produced, there were 887 coupes built, along with 123 convertibles and 12 bespoke coach-built shooting brakes. It was the coupe that became synonymous as the ‘James Bond car’, following its appearance in the 1964 ‘007’ film Goldfinger.

The DB5 has become synonymous for its appearances in various James Bond films. (Alex Penfold/Broad Arrow Group)

Since then, the iconic DB5, painted in Silver Birch, has starred in eight different James Bond films, including in the latest 2021 box office-hit No Time to Die.

Over the years the DB5 has been a car often used by the rich and famous, with owners including The Beatles’ Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison, comedian Peter Sellers and fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

In 1964, the DB5 cost £4,248, equivalent to £73,529 in today’s money. However, the DB5’s value far exceeds that, with some examples in the iconic James Bond-spec selling for up to a £1m.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the DB5, Aston Martin has done a photo shoot with the classic model next to the firm’s latest DB12 sports car.

Speaking about the DB5, Aston Martin’s executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll – himself a DB5 owner – said: “The David Brown era gave us so many great Aston Martin sports cars but none more recognisable, revered, and desired as the DB5, which laid the foundations of our identity as a British luxury brand synonymous with style, performance, and exclusivity.

“It is only right that, as it turns 60, we take a moment to look back and reflect on this car’s incredible role in our storied 110-year heritage. We’re incredibly proud that the DB lineage continues today with the critically acclaimed DB12, which like those came before it, is a celebration of all we love about British hand-built sportscars.”