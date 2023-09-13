Long-term report: Apps help to transform our Volvo XC40 Recharge experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Apps help to transform our Volvo XC40 Recharge experience

By Press Association
The Volvo’s app helps to improve the experience. (PA)
The Volvo’s app helps to improve the experience. (PA)

From social media to ordering meals and even paying for parking, for many of us, apps on our phones are what help to run and organise our lives.

Apps are increasingly being used in the car world too, with many car manufacturers now providing one that aims to make life easier for customers. These have been available for several years already, though there’s a big difference between the best and the worst.

Previous experiences with car apps I’ve used, such as with long-term Cupra cars, have been quite poor, to the point they seem more hassle to use. As a result, you don’t use them.

Charging progress can be monitored through the Volvo app. (PA)

But on ‘my’ Volvo XC40, it’s been quite the opposite. To set up the app you need to have both keys, a login for Volvo’s online portal and have the phone to hand while you connect it to the car through the main touchscreen.

I thought it would be a pain to set up, but to my surprise, it only took a few minutes to get the app working and ‘connecting’ to the car, and then it’s all good to go.

I’ve found the app especially helpful when it comes to the status. I’m one of those people who worries if I’ve locked the car (I always have) but being able to check remotely is a big advantage. If the car is unlocked, you can quickly lock it again through the app.

You can pre-cool or heat the cabin through the app as well. (PA)

In an exceptional demonstration of this in practice, recently I was abroad on holiday while the Volvo was parked at home. I was returning home the following day, needing to use the car first thing, but knew the Volvo was low on charge (you can also see this on the app).

The car was locked and the charging cable was in the boot, but I was able to ask a neighbour if they’d be able to put the car on charge for me, unlocking through the app while they plugged the vehicle in for me – thankfully it was parked in the right place – and then making sure it was all locked up again afterwards.

Being able to unlock a car from a thousand miles away is one of those features you never realised you needed until you had it.

The app is also very useful when it comes to charging status, as you always have it at the back of your mind that the charger might have stopped working. But through the phone, you can see if it’s still gaining charge, while if you have a figure in your head that you want the charger to reach (80 per cent, for example), you can see when it reaches this remotely without having to sit in the car waiting for the magic number to appear.

Other things that you can use the app for? A nifty feature is the pre-heating or pre-cooling, which lets you set a timer for the climate control to come on before you get to the vehicle. Admittedly, I haven’t really used this feature all that much with not having the XC40 over winter, and this UK summer hasn’t exactly been baking hot to warrant using it!

A feature that I, thankfully, haven’t had to put into practice is a ‘find my Volvo’ function, which is where the app can tell you the exact location of the vehicle. If you find yourself in a busy car park at an event or airport, for example, it’s easy to see that this would be quite helpful and would help avoid scouring a parking lot from top to bottom.

Our time with the XC40 will soon be coming to an end. (PA)

There’s scope to push Volvo’s app further, which no doubt it will do as technology and connectivity develops. Some BMW cars, for example, let you use your smartphone to not only unlock the car but also start the vehicle as well, which could be useful during the colder months. Thankfully, they keep the car locked and secure.

My time with the XC40 is sadly soon set to come to an end, and six months have truly flown by. It’s been the easiest electric car to use that I’ve had yet, though with a couple of longer trips still to go before the keys are returned to Volvo, let’s see if that happiness can remain until the end.

  • Model: Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate
  • Price as tested: £61,855
  • Battery: 78kWh
  • Power: 402bhp
  • Torque: 670Nm
  • 0-60mph: 4.5 seconds
  • Top speed: 112mph
  • Emissions: 0g/km CO2
  • Range: 257 miles
  • Mileage: 4,151