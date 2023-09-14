Toyota’s battery ‘breakthrough’ will see electric cars with 620-mile range by 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toyota’s battery ‘breakthrough’ will see electric cars with 620-mile range by 2027

By Press Association
Toyota plans for 1000km ranges on its electric cars by 2027. (Toyota)
Toyota plans for 1000km ranges on its electric cars by 2027. (Toyota)

Toyota has announced that a ‘breakthrough’ in electric car battery technology will see significantly longer-range EVs on sale at a cheaper cost by 2027.

The Japanese firm has announced details about its four next-generation batteries as it looks ahead to future electric car development.

Toyota currently just has one electric car on sale, the bZ4X, which has a claimed range of around 270 miles. However, the firm is gearing up to open new electric car factories in 2026 that will introduce the firm’s ‘Performance’ battery, increasing the range to around 500 miles when combined with improved aerodynamics. Toyota also says the battery will be 20 per cent cheaper than its current EV.

Toyota currently only sells one electric car, the bZ4X. (Toyota)

A range of batteries will be offered to customers as technology progresses, as well as a ‘Popularisation’ pack that aims to bring a significantly lower cost than current units – up to 40 per cent, the firm says. This will likely be used in Toyota’s entry-level electric models.

In 2027 Toyota is hoping to introduce solid-state batteries, which feature a different make-up to traditional lithium-ion packs (which are primarily used in EVs currently) and have a far higher energy density. The firm says it has had a ‘breakthrough’ with the technology, which will allow much longer ranges and reduced charging times without affecting the battery life.

Toyota expects these solid-state batteries to be introduced in 2027-2028 and bring a range of up to 1000km (621 miles), along with a 10 to 80 per cent recharge in just 10 minutes.

Toyota has teased a lower, more aerodynamic EV. (Toyota)

The brand is also working on slimmer batteries that will enable its cars to be lower, especially for its upcoming electric sports cars. This will help to improve a vehicle’s aerodynamics and enhance the range in the process.