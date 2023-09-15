First Drive: BMW’s i7 M70 is a luxury electric powerhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Drive: BMW’s i7 M70 is a luxury electric powerhouse

By Press Association
The i7 is kitted out with a huge battery
What is it?

The rear of the i7 is the best place to be sitting

BMW’s i7 has already cemented a place as one of the go-to luxury electric saloons, pipping the Mercedes EQS to the post as the more dynamic-to-drive EV. Large, comfortable and with a great range as standard, it’s easy to see why the i7 has been proving quite popular.

But that’s never enough for BMW, is it? Oh no. It always needs to push things a little further, which is why we’ve got this – the i7 M70. It’s one of the firm’s most powerful models available currently and, as we’ll look at shortly, it’s got a whole lot more performance than you’d expect a car like this to have.

What’s new?

Despite huge wheels the i7 still rides well

From the outside at least, it’s the same basic i7 formula. We’ve got a large wheelbase to provide loads of interior space while inside there’s a luxuriously finished cabin which incorporates some of BMW’s latest technology, including a large curved infotainment display and the huge ‘Theatre Screen’ which can quickly switch the i7 into being a 2.7-tonne cinema on wheels.

But it’s what’s going on underneath which really makes the difference here. An uprated dual-motor electric system makes this into the most powerful battery-powered model currently offered by BMW. And remember, this is no hardcore ‘M’ model like the M3 or M5; this is a luxurious saloon car designed to whisk effortlessly from place to place.

What’s under the bonnet?

The M70 tops the i7 line-up

There’s an electric motor plonked at both front and rear axles on the i7 M70 which helps to provide extra traction. Boy, does it need it too, as this setup creates a mammoth amount of torque – 1,100Nm in fact. That’s more than anything you’ll find in any current supercar or high-performance model, with Ferrari’s V12-powered Purosangue, for example, ‘only’ kicking out 716Nm in comparison.

The end result is a huge amount of shove and 0-60mph can be dispatched in just 3.5 seconds. But thanks to a large 101.7kWh battery, the i7 M70 can still manage up to 348 miles between charges. Charge at the i7’s top-whack rate of 195kW and a 10 to 80 per cent top-up can be conducted in 34 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

The i7’s ride makes things very comfortable

The acceleration that the i7 M70 delivers is nothing short of brutal. Pull the ‘boost’ paddle on the right of the wheel – which, as you might expect, boosts power for a short period of time – and the i7 hurtles towards the horizon with little let-up. It can make you a bit queasy if you do it repeatedly, in truth.

But therein lies the issue. Once you’re done screaming away from a dead stop, you tend to drive the M70 like a ‘regular’ i7 to enjoy its glossy ride and great noise isolation. It’s all very quiet, comfortable and refined – but then the standard i7 is, too. When you forget about the extra power of the M70, this i7 retreats to be just as excellent as the less-powerful version.

How does it look?

The i7 has always divided opinion when it comes to looks. Of course, the front end is a focal point with the ultra-large kidney grilles and slim headlights representing quite a departure from BMW’s ‘usual’ styling direction. In this M70 version, we’ve got a variety of more performance-inspired design touches, such as a BMW M front grille with ‘M’ badges, extended side skirts and a rear diffuser that will be bespoke to the M70 model.