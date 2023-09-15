Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Corsa is a retro-inspired cafe racer

Moto Guzzi has added to its V7 Stone range with a new classic-inspired Corsa version.

Adding to the standard V7 Stone, the Corsa arrives with an eye-catching two-tone paint scheme and a special fairing design which runs around the circular headlight. A red stripe is also used along the top fairing and is then continued along the lower part of the fuel tank. There’s also a hard cover for the rear part of the saddle to help give it an even cleaner design.

Each bike gets a special plaque

Classic cafe racer bar end mirrors come included as standard, as well as a billet black anodised aluminium fuel cap. There’s also a special plate on the handlebar riser to showcase this as a special-edition model. Contrasting the red colour scheme is a variety of black components, including the frame and exhaust section.

As with other V7 models, the Corsa has a simple LCD single clock display for a clean look. It’s powered by an air-cooled 853cc V-twin engine, which results in a total output of 64.1bhp. It’s all sent through a six-speed manual gearbox and Moto Guzzi says that it could return up to 57mpg combined.

The rear seat gives the V7. a more aerodynamic look

Moto Guzzi also announced a new Verde Camo colour scheme for its standard V7 Stone, alongside existing shades including Rosso Rovente, Grigio Alluminio and Giallo Metallico.

The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa is available to order now, with prices starting from £9,050.