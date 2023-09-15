Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Corsa is a retro-inspired cafe racer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Corsa is a retro-inspired cafe racer

By Press Association
The Corsa is designed to mimic classic cafe racers
The Corsa is designed to mimic classic cafe racers

Moto Guzzi has added to its V7 Stone range with a new classic-inspired Corsa version.

Adding to the standard V7 Stone, the Corsa arrives with an eye-catching two-tone paint scheme and a special fairing design which runs around the circular headlight. A red stripe is also used along the top fairing and is then continued along the lower part of the fuel tank. There’s also a hard cover for the rear part of the saddle to help give it an even cleaner design.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa
Each bike gets a special plaque

Classic cafe racer bar end mirrors come included as standard, as well as a billet black anodised aluminium fuel cap. There’s also a special plate on the handlebar riser to showcase this as a special-edition model. Contrasting the red colour scheme is a variety of black components, including the frame and exhaust section.

As with other V7 models, the Corsa has a simple LCD single clock display for a clean look. It’s powered by an air-cooled 853cc V-twin engine, which results in a total output of 64.1bhp. It’s all sent through a six-speed manual gearbox and Moto Guzzi says that it could return up to 57mpg combined.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa
The rear seat gives the V7. a more aerodynamic look

Moto Guzzi also announced a new Verde Camo colour scheme for its standard V7 Stone, alongside existing shades including Rosso Rovente, Grigio Alluminio and Giallo Metallico.

The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa is available to order now, with prices starting from £9,050.