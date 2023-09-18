Car insurance for young drivers rises by £594 year-on-year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car insurance for young drivers rises by £594 year-on-year

By Press Association
EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY JULY 14 File photo dated 18/04/22 of slow moving traffic on the M3 motorway near Winchester in Hampshire. People who drive their car for work are being short-changed because the Government has not updated mileage rates for more than a decade, according to a report. Analysis by motoring research charity the RAC Foundation found employees should be entitled to around 63p per mile tax-free when driving their own cars during work. Issue date: Friday July 14, 2023.
The cost of car insurance for young drivers has soared by £594 in just a year, new research has found.

The average premium now stands at £1,792, representing a significant year-on-year increase from the £1,198 drivers aged under 24 would pay in August 2022. Car insurance now represents 63 per cent of the total car running costs for young drivers, with Compare the Market – which compiled the research – stating that higher car insurance premiums may be coming, in part, due to repair cost inflation.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: “Many young drivers will be worried about the soaring cost of car insurance in recent months. When combined with the wider cost-of-living crisis, more expensive insurance premiums could mean that driving becomes prohibitively expensive for lots of young people.

“For those looking to save money on their car insurance, it is a good idea to shop and compare policies to see if there is a cheaper deal available. Switching to a telematics policy may also be a more affordable option for some young motorists.”

Petrol costs for younger drivers, however, have fallen by £147 in the past 12 months from £982 to £836 for a motorist travelling 6,500 miles per year. The total annual running costs for a new car now stand at £2,8864 for a young driver. This represents a 19 per cent increase from last year, too.