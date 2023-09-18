Mini teams up with Crayola to inspire next generation of car designers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mini teams up with Crayola to inspire next generation of car designers

By Press Association
The winner’s design will be brought to life with a clever car wrap
The winner’s design will be brought to life with a clever car wrap

Mini is hoping to search for the future generation of car designers with a new competition launched with children’s art supplier Crayola.

Designed for children aged 4 to 10 years old, the competition invites future car designers to submit their own sketches for the car of the future. The successful designer will have their dream turned into reality using vinyl wrap on a Mini Electric, while they’ll also receive a full supply of Crayola art materials for them and their school. The competition runs from today (September 18) until October 16.

Mini Minds
The Mini winner will get a tour of the firm’s Oxford plant

The winner will also have a private tour of Mini’s Plant Oxford, which is where the next generation of the firm’s cars will be built.

Federico Izzo, director of Mini UK and Ireland said: “Mini has always been driven by the spirit of innovation and creative use of space. The visions and creativity of children are a boundless source of inspiration, and that’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Crayola to tap into the extraordinary imaginations of these budding designers.

Mini Minds
The competition’s champion will win Crayola drawing equipment for their schoolmates

“We can’t wait to see their ideas come to life and hope to inspire them to dream big and help shape the future of mobility.”

Jade Childs, marketing controller at Crayola said, “We are delighted to be partnering alongside MINI to provide children the platform to explore their creative minds and self-expression.

“Crayola has inspired children for more than 100 years, since the first box of Crayola crayons rolled off the assembly line in 1903 and it is exciting to focus forward into the future and glimpse into children’s amazing imagination and their wonderful ideas for what this might look like.”