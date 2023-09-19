Volkswagen Tiguan revealed with new look and more technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen Tiguan revealed with new look and more technology

By Press Association
Volkswagen’s best-seller returns for a new generation. (Volkswagen)
You might expect a Golf or Polo to be Volkswagen’s best-selling model but since 2017, the firm’s most successful car has been the mid-size Tiguan SUV.

With more than 7.5 million sold since 2007 – and with the current generation being around since 2016 – Volkswagen is now back with a radically different third-generation model.

Due to arrive in the UK in the first half of 2024, the latest Tiguan is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB Evo underpinnings, which have been updated and allow for some significant tech advancements.

The new Tiguan gets far more modern styling. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s styling is well-known for being quite conservative, but this new Tiguan is quite a radical departure, with few similarities shared between the old and new car. The front end gets a bolder and wider look courtesy of a new radiator section, with the firm putting a special emphasis on aerodynamics. It will also be available with advanced HD Matrix headlights, featuring 19,200 individually controlled LEDs.

Front and rear light bars will be fitted, depending on the version, with the overall design clearly influenced by Volkswagen’s electric models, in particular the ID.4 SUV. A large rear spoiler also helps to give the Tiguan a sportier look, which can be added further by choosing the R-Line trim level.

The Tiguan’s cockpit also gets a thorough makeover. There’s a large new touchscreen measuring up to 15 inches, running Volkswagen’s latest software that promises significant improvements in usability and connectivity. All models will also feature a selector that can be used to control the driving modes as well as ambient lighting settings.

The interior of the new Tiguan gets a completely new look. (Volkswagen)

There will be a range of powertrains available on the Tiguan, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrids. Mild-hybrid technology will also be available for the first time on this SUV, with an eight per cent cut in fuel consumption claimed.

The highlight will be the plug-in hybrid, however, which now uses a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine as its basis, as well as a significantly larger 19.2kWh battery. Power outputs of 201bhp and 268bhp will be available here, with the Tiguan said to be able to drive for up to 65 miles purely on electricity. It will also be one of the first hybrids from Volkswagen that will be able to DC rapid charge.

Various new pieces of technology will be available on the Tiguan, including massaging ‘ergoActive’ seats, and self-parking with a ‘memory’ function which should help drivers position the Tiguan in tight garages and car ports where the vehicle is parked regularly.

The Tiguan is offered with a broad line-up of engines and hybrid powertrains. (Volkswagen)

While the Tiguan was previously available in a stretched seven-seat Allspace model, which was more popular than the five-seater globally owing to strong US sales, Volkswagen has confirmed it will replace this car with a bespoke seven-seater that won’t use the Tiguan name.

Orders for the Tiguan are expected to open later in the year, with prices in Germany starting from €36,600 (£31,500).