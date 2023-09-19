Fiat 600e to go on sale next month, starting at £32,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fiat 600e to go on sale next month, starting at £32,995

By Press Association
The 600e is a brand-new model for Fiat.
Fiat has announced its brand new 600e will be priced from £32,995 when it goes on sale next month.

Billed as Fiat’s ‘return to the B-segment hatchback market’, the new pure-electric 600e is being positioned as the bigger brother to the 500e, and will take other electric crossovers such as the Kia e-Niro, Hyundai Kona and Volvo’s EX30.

As Fiat is part of carmaker Stellantis, the 600e shares much of its mechanicals with its siblings, including the new Jeep Avenger, such as its platform, 54kWh battery and 154bhp electric motor.

The 600e boasts a range of up to 249 miles. (Fiat)

Fiat claims a WLTP-tested 250-mile combined range and a 375-mile range in the city. The 600e can be charged up to speeds of 100kW, meaning a 20 to 80 per cent top-up from a suitable rapid charger will take less than 30 minutes, while its on-board 11kW charger means an overnight charge at home will be completed in less than six hours. A Mode 2 charging cable needed for this isn’t standard equipment, though – it’s a pricey £400 option.

The entry-level 600e (RED) comes in at £32,995 and features 16-inch steel wheels with ‘bi-colour’ covers, LED headlights, rear parking sensors and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As for safety systems, there’s traffic sign information, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and six airbags.

The (RED) also comes with Fiat-monogrammed seats made from recycled fabric, and plenty of red detailing in keeping with Fiat’s partnership with (RED) – an organisation that fights global health emergencies like AIDS. Despite this, the 600e (RED) only comes painted in white with just red and black available as a £600 option.

The 600e comes generously equipped as standard. (Fiat)

The range-topping La Prima is priced at £36,995 and only comes in four bright colours that are called ‘Sun of Italy’ (orange), ‘Sea of Italy’ (green), ‘Earth of Italy’ (sand), and ‘Sky of Italy’ (blue). La Prima cars also get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a matt ivory painted dashboard fascia, ivory-coloured synthetic leather seats, all-round parking sensors and a 180-degree rear parking camera, a wireless charging pad, a six-way electric driver’s seat with a massaging function, an adjustable boot floor and a hands-free electric tailgate.

Fiat UK has previously suggested to PA that it is considering adding a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine to the range, which would be badged ‘600’.

It would follow a similar move by sister firm Jeep with its Avenger crossover. The latter was only initially available with an electric powertrain, but the American car brand confirmed it would expand the model’s line-up to include a mild-hybrid petrol version due to customer wishes.

Order books for the electric 600e will open in October, with the first customer deliveries expected in early 2024.