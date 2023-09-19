Volvo will produce its last diesel car in early 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volvo will produce its last diesel car in early 2024

By Press Association
Volvo will stop making all diesel cars in early 2024. (Volvo)
Volvo has announced that it will produce its last diesel car at the start of 2024 as it continues to switch its focus to electrified models.

Announced at Climate Week NYC, Volvo is continuing down its rigid  electrification path. While diesel models were quietly phased out of its UK range earlier in the year, the firm will now globally stop making models powered by the fuel in early 2024.

Diesel was historically popular in larger Volvo models like the XC90 and XC60, but has faded as more buyers choose plug-in hybrids instead.

Sales of diesel cars has fallen steeply in recent years. (Volvo)

Volvo says it’s ‘all-in on electrification’, and by 2030 plans to only sell fully-electric models. A decade later it hopes to be a climate-neutral company.

The Swedish carmaker hit the headlines recently when it confirmed that it would only be selling SUVs in the UK, with its once-popular estate cars and saloons facing the axe due to slow sales. Today, you can still get Volvo’s with petrol and plug-in hybrid engines in the case of the XC90, XC60 and XC40, meanwhile electric versions of the XC40 and C40 are offered. Next year will see Volvo introduce two new EVs, the EX30 and flagship EX90.

Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo Cars, said: “Electric powertrains are our future, and superior to combustion engines: they generate less noise, less vibration, less servicing costs for our customers and zero tailpipe emissions.

Volvo V90
Volvo has removed all estate cars and saloons from its UK line-up. (Volvo)

“We’re fully focused on creating a broad portfolio of premium, fully electric cars that deliver on everything our customers expect from a Volvo – and are a key part of our response to climate change.”

Volvo becomes one of the first ‘legacy’ carmakers to announce its turning its back on the diesel, with other rival premium brands Audi and Mercedes expected to stop producing diesel models for years to come.

Sales of diesel cars have fallen dramatically in recent years, with figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showing that just 7.8 per cent of new cars sold between January and August in the UK were diesel, compared to 16.4 per cent for electric models.