Ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars delayed until 2035

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech on the plans for net-zero commitments in the briefing room at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture date: Wednesday September 20, 2023.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech on the plans for net-zero commitments in the briefing room at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture date: Wednesday September 20, 2023.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be pushed back from 2030 until 2035.

Sunak stated in an announcement today (September 20) that “at least for now, it should be you, the consumer that makes that choice – not the government forcing you to do it.”

The prime minister also said that the UK needs to ‘strengthen the UK’s auto industry so it is not reliant on heavily subsided imports from countries like China’.

The move brings the UK into line with European countries such as Germany, France and Italy who have adopted the same timeline in the transition to electric vehicles. As with those countries, in the UK petrol and diesel cars will continue to be available on the second-hand market after 2035.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “This announcement risks slowing down both the momentum the motor industry has built up in switching to electric powertrains and ultimately the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) that is so important when it comes to decarbonising road transport in the UK. But, as cost remains one the biggest barriers to going electric, there’s surely no reason why the Government can’t help many more drivers into EVs by reintroducing a form of the plug-in car grant that incentivises the cheaper end of the car market.

“At the same time, we strongly hope manufacturers will continue producing EVs in ever increasing numbers as this is ultimately what’s needed to help bring prices down for both new and second-hand cars.”

https://x.com/SMMT/status/1704416637883953626?s=20

“It’s also not at all clear how rolling back from 2030 is compatible with the Government’s zero-emission vehicle mandate which was due to set targets for manufacturers’ EV sales from next year. It’s perhaps telling that ministers have yet to respond to the consultation on this that closed in May.”

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The automotive industry has and continues to invest billions in new electric vehicles as the decarbonisation of road transport is essential if net zero is to be delivered. Government has played a key part in bringing some of that investment to the UK, and Britain can – and should – be a leader in zero emission mobility both as a manufacturer and market.

“To make this a reality, however, consumers must want to make the switch, which requires from Government a clear, consistent message, attractive incentives and charging infrastructure that gives confidence rather than anxiety. Confusion and uncertainty will only hold them back.”