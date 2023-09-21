Audi updates Q4 e-tron with improved charging and more performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Audi updates Q4 e-tron with improved charging and more performance

By Press Association
The Q4 e-tron can now be charged at a faster rate than before
Audi has introduced a ‘comprehensive’ range of updates for its Q4 e-tron compact electric SUV.

Available from September 25, the upgraded Q4 range will commence from £49,915, with all versions getting a 77kWh battery. However, Audi has optimised the battery so that quattro models can now accept a charge of up to 175kW, up from 135kW previously. Standard rear-wheel-drive versions continue to accept a 135kW charge.

You can also get the Q4 in sleek ‘Sportback’ guise

Because of this, quattro models can now go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in ‘around 28 minutes’ according to Audi when hooked up to a suitably rapid charger. The car’s on-board navigation also prioritises high-power charging stations along a chosen route and can even precondition the battery ahead of arrival so that the Q4 can receive the best possible rate of charge.

Entry-level Q4 45 e-tron and Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron models deliver 282bhp while delivering a range of up to 339 miles. The Q4 45 e-tron quattro models shave the standard car’s 6.5-second 0-60mph down to 6.3 seconds, while the range-topping 55 e-tron quattro models can deliver the same sprint in just 5.2 seconds. All versions top out at 112mph, too.

The interior of the Q4 e-tron features plenty of technology

Audi has also tweaked the Q4’s suspension to help make it more comfortable than before with both regular and sport setups available. The latter drops the Q4 by 15mm, giving it a sportier stance on the road.

As mentioned, prices for the new Q4 e-tron will start from £49,915 for a 45 model in Sport trim, rising to £62,595 for a Sportback 55 quattro model in range-topping Black Edition specification.