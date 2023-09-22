Classic MGB returns as battery-powered restomod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Classic MGB returns as battery-powered restomod

By Press Association
The MGB has been modernised with an electric powertrain. (Frontline Cars)
The iconic MGB has been reimagined for the modern era with a fully electric version.

Built by specialists Frontline Cars, the ‘Bee’ has the same look and feel as the iconic original but uses a completely battery-powered setup. However, in contrast to most electric cars, the Bee uses a manual gearbox to add to the driver engagement.

Available in both Roadster and Coupe bodystyles, the ‘Bee’ can be revved just like an internal combustion-engined car, though it can also be stopped and started in any gear without stalling. It uses a 40kWh battery, too, and comes with an estimated range of up to 140 miles. The charging port is hidden away on the driver’s side rear bumper, too.

The electric MGB has a range of around 140 miles. (Fronline Cars)

In total, the Bee weighs just 1,186kg, which is 70kg lighter than the original MGB. It has also been designed with ‘near’ 50-50 weight distribution, ensuring great balance through the corners.

Each model comes on fully adjustable Nitron dampers, while four-piston front and two-piston rear brakes provide plenty of stopping performance. All cars get 15-inch alloy wheels with modern Turanza T005 tyres, too.

Tim Fenna, founder and chief engineer of Frontline Cars, said: “We resisted conventional EV conversion despite the demand until we were able to deliver a vehicle that delivered the Frontline drive and ethos, a vehicle that feels engaging and a pleasure to drive without compromise, yet meeting modern environmental changes.

Unlike many classic conversions, the MGB retains its manual gearbox. (Frontline Cars)

“The result impressed even us, retaining the gearbox and a carefully tuned electric motor delivering experience akin to a normal ICE car, I absolutely love it.”

The interior of the car can be made personal to the driver through a range of leather choices, materials and finishes. Plus, all versions come with Frontline’s own aluminium tub seats which are finished with fluted or quilted leather stitching.