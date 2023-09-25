Nissan reveals striking Concept 20-23 hatchback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nissan reveals striking Concept 20-23 hatchback

By Press Association
The 20-23 concept was revealed at Nissan’s design centre in Paddington
The 20-23 concept was revealed at Nissan’s design centre in Paddington

Nissan has revealed a concept car to celebrate 20 years of its UK-based European design centre.

Called the Concept 20-23, the special car was unveiled by Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida on a floating barge moored on the Grand Union Canal outside Nissan Design Europe (NDE) in Paddington, London.

Concept 20-23 is a city car-based design concept and follows on from other so-called ‘Pike’ Nissan cars, such as the Be-1, Pao, Figaro and S-Cargo. Nissan says the concept car “brings a 21st century twist to this small-car tradition”.

Nissan 20-23 concept
The concept could hint at what future models could look like

The ’23’ part of the name reflects the current year, naturally, but also the Japanese carmaker’s traditional number – number 2 (ni) and 3 (san).

Nissan says the three-door hot hatchback takes key design themes from its online racing and Formula E activities and features dramatically styled bodywork and wings to aid cooling and cut drag.

The car also features fat, vented arches housing large alloy wheels shod in low-profile tyres, and a large single-piece spoiler with endplates to generate downforce. Finally, the car is painted in a textured grey paint colour to give ‘the impression of being hewn from a single piece of metal’, says Nissan.

Concept 20-23 is an exterior design study only, but the Paddington-based designers also designed a separate interior. It’s here where Concept 20-23 takes many themes from Nissan’s participation in virtual and physical motorsport, as the car features two bucket racing seats, a steering wheel ‘festooned with multiple controls and adjustments’, and two screens displaying vital driving information.

Nissan 20-23 concept
The concept has loads of sporty design features

Speaking at the unveiling in London, Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president for global design, said: “The young team here at NDE was given a simple brief: design a fun electric city car that you’d like to drive every day in London.

“The 20-23 Concept that they designed is a compact hatchback which is strongly influenced by the online racing world. I love the story it tells about how the worlds of modern city living, online gaming and zero emissions mobility intersect.”

He added: “It’s a fitting celebration of 20 years of NDE where bold ideas have taken shape and come to life!”

Opened in 2003, NDE resides in a Grade II listed building on the Paddington Basin stretch of the Grand Union canal. It has designed top-selling Nissans over the last two decades including the Qashqai and Juke crossovers, and one-off concepts such as the Nissan Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo.