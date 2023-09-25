Three-quarters of motorists leave purchases behind due to lack of boot space – survey

One in three UK drivers feel that their car’s boot is too small for their needs while 64 per cent have had to leave items behind after a shopping spree due to limited space in their vehicle.

That’s according to a survey conducted by Skoda which also found that almost one-third of drivers have travelled with their just-bought items partly hanging out of their car, while more than a quarter said that they’d actually damaged the item they’d just bought while loading it into the vehicle. One in five had done damage to their car while loading items inside, too.

Many have driven with a view obscured by items

The survey of 2,000 people found that the most common home furnishings that British drivers have had to leave behind are flatpack wardrobes, followed by bed frames and televisions.

Many drivers also struggle with boot space due to the load area already being packed with items. Nearly a third said that their boots were already full with items that they forget to leave at home while 24 per cent said that rear seats which didn’t fold completely flat limited how much their car could carry.

The size of an item hasn’t put drivers off, however. Some 39 per cent of respondents admitted to driving home with purchases blocking their view. However, this is less apparent in drivers born between 1997 and 2012, with just 30 per cent of this age bracket admitting to having driven with partially blocked visibility. This contrasts the 55 per cent of 55 to 65-year-olds who have done the same.