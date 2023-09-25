Three-quarters of motorists leave purchases behind due to lack of boot space – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Three-quarters of motorists leave purchases behind due to lack of boot space – survey

By Press Association
Many people believe their car doesn’t offer enough storage space
Many people believe their car doesn’t offer enough storage space

One in three UK drivers feel that their car’s boot is too small for their needs while 64 per cent have had to leave items behind after a shopping spree due to limited space in their vehicle.

That’s according to a survey conducted by Skoda which also found that almost one-third of drivers have travelled with their just-bought items partly hanging out of their car, while more than a quarter said that they’d actually damaged the item they’d just bought while loading it into the vehicle. One in five had done damage to their car while loading items inside, too.

Car storage
Many have driven with a view obscured by items

The survey of 2,000 people found that the most common home furnishings that British drivers have had to leave behind are flatpack wardrobes, followed by bed frames and televisions.

Many drivers also struggle with boot space due to the load area already being packed with items. Nearly a third said that their boots were already full with items that they forget to leave at home while 24 per cent said that rear seats which didn’t fold completely flat limited how much their car could carry.

The size of an item hasn’t put drivers off, however. Some 39 per cent of respondents admitted to driving home with purchases blocking their view. However, this is less apparent in drivers born between 1997 and 2012, with just 30 per cent of this age bracket admitting to having driven with partially blocked visibility. This contrasts the 55 per cent of 55 to 65-year-olds who have done the same.