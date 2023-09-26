World needs to ‘move on’ from engines, says Nissan, as chief pledges all future models will be EVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World needs to ‘move on’ from engines, says Nissan, as chief pledges all future models will be EVs

By Press Association
The concept has loads of sporty design features
The car industry ‘has to move on’ from the internal combustion engine, the boss of Nissan has said, as he pledged all future Nissans in Europe would be powered purely by electricity.

Speaking at Nissan Europe’s design studio in Paddington, London, president and CEO Makoto Uchida snubbed the UK government’s recent decision to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel car sales from 2030 to 2035.

Referencing “electric cars being in the news lately”, he said: “There’s no going back – the world needs to move on from ICEs (Internal Combustion Engines).”

Nissan 20-23 concept
Nissan recently showcased its 20-23 concept

He confirmed Nissan is doubling down on electric cars despite the UK government shifting the phase-out date on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, and promised all future Nissans launched in Europe will be pure-electrics.

“From this point onwards, every single Nissan model launched in Europe will be fully electric. In 2030, Nissan will be here and ready for EV.”

He added: “It is the right thing to do.

“As battery technology evolves, we are working to achieve price parity with ICEs because when it comes to the planet we have a responsibility to be a part of the solution, and as part of an ecosystem involving renewables, grid integration and battery storage.

“EVs are the ultimate solution for future mobility.”

Uchida pointed to Nissan’s £1bn investment in upgrading its battery gigafactory in Sunderland as a symbol of its commitment in EVs, and also called on more manufacturers to work together on building EVs.

“We need everyone on board,” he said. “We are not the only OEM who will be ready in 2030, but if we all work together we will solve the current challenges and make way for a sustainable future.”

It’s already been confirmed that the Sunderland plant will build a crossover replacement for the Leaf electric hatchback, but Uchida’s latest statement confirms future generations of Nissan’s best-selling crossovers, Qashqai and Juke, will also be pure-electric.