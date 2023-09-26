‘Sleeping Beauty’ Ford Sierra RS Cosworth stored for 34 years heads to auction

A classic Ford Sierra RS Cosworth that remained in storage for more than three decades is heading under the hammer at auction soon.

The 1987 model has just 12,530 miles on the clock, having first been owned and operated by Ford as a press vehicle before being sold to its present owner who moved abroad and kept the Sierra in storage for 34 years in total. It’s expected to fetch between £100,000 and £140,000.

The interior is near-perfect in condition (Iconic Auctioneers)

Iconic Auctioneers – previously known as Silverstone Auctions – has recently sold a number of classic Ford models that have reached high prices at auction. A Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 finished at £596,250, while a Sierra Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 made £109,125 – considerably more than its £50,000 estimate predicted.

Alongside the previous Ford press office model, another low-milesage RS Cosworth will be sold on November 11 at Birmingham’s NEC. It has just 402 miles on the clock, too, and comes accompanied by an estimate of between £125,000 and £150,000.

This white Escort has very low miles on the clock (Iconic Auctioneers)

Delivered to the dealership with 24 miles, it was briefly used by the Dealer Principal before it was put onto the forecourt with 352 miles having been driven. It was bought in 2006 by the current owner, who used it ‘briefly’ but was advised by friends to not use it since it could be worth more in the future.

Iconic Auctioneers say that the car has been ‘regularly started and run up to temperature’ but has been stored in a garage for nearly all of its life.

It’ll go under the hammer alongside a number of other vehicles at the NEC Classic Motor Show Sale on November 11 and 12.