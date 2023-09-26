‘Sleeping Beauty’ Ford Sierra RS Cosworth stored for 34 years heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sleeping Beauty’ Ford Sierra RS Cosworth stored for 34 years heads to auction

By Press Association
The iconic Sierra was once used as a Ford press car (Iconic Auctioneers)
The iconic Sierra was once used as a Ford press car (Iconic Auctioneers)

A classic Ford Sierra RS Cosworth that remained in storage for more than three decades is heading under the hammer at auction soon.

The 1987 model has just 12,530 miles on the clock, having first been owned and operated by Ford as a press vehicle before being sold to its present owner who moved abroad and kept the Sierra in storage for 34 years in total. It’s expected to fetch between £100,000 and £140,000.

The interior is near-perfect in condition (Iconic Auctioneers)

Iconic Auctioneers – previously known as Silverstone Auctions – has recently sold a number of classic Ford models that have reached high prices at auction. A Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 finished at £596,250, while a Sierra Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 made £109,125 – considerably more than its £50,000 estimate predicted.

Alongside the previous Ford press office model, another low-milesage RS Cosworth will be sold on November 11 at Birmingham’s NEC. It has just 402 miles on the clock, too, and comes accompanied by an estimate of between £125,000 and £150,000.

This white Escort has very low miles on the clock (Iconic Auctioneers)

Delivered to the dealership with 24 miles, it was briefly used by the Dealer Principal before it was put onto the forecourt with 352 miles having been driven. It was bought in 2006 by the current owner, who used it ‘briefly’ but was advised by friends to not use it since it could be worth more in the future.

Iconic Auctioneers say that the car has been ‘regularly started and run up to temperature’ but has been stored in a garage for nearly all of its life.

It’ll go under the hammer alongside a number of other vehicles at the NEC Classic Motor Show Sale on November 11 and 12.