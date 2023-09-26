Drivers willing to park nearly a mile away to avoid parallel parking – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Drivers willing to park nearly a mile away to avoid parallel parking – survey

By Press Association
Damaging other cars was a key reason why many drivers avoided parallel parking
Damaging other cars was a key reason why many drivers avoided parallel parking

Many drivers would rather take a 20-minute walk instead of having to conduct a parallel park in their desired location.

A new survey has found that on average, drivers would prefer to park close to a mile away from their destination as nearly half of motorists say that they are fearful of parallel parking.

Fiat parallel parking
Parallel parking is feared by many drivers

A survey of 2,000 motorists by Fiat found that the primary reason why British drivers fear parallel parking was keeping other motorists waiting, followed by getting too close and damaging other cars. The fear of being embarrassed and pressured by people watching was another primary reason for avoiding parallel parking.

Fiat also spoke with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing about ‘paralleophobia’ during a new series showing him how to parallel park and attempt the world record for the tightest parallel park.

He said: “Learning to drive has been like navigating through a maze of frustration, and parallel parking? Don’t even get me started. It’s my least favourite manoeuvre to do. It makes my palms sweat. I swear whenever I attempt one my car’s magnetically drawn to the kerb. It’s a skill I’ve just never quite mastered and I will avoid it at all costs.”

Fiat’s research also found that drivers spend on average of four and a half hours a year attempting to parallel park with 45 per cent of motorists feeling stressed-out by the manoeuvre.

Some 67 per cent of respondents have actually driven past a potential space rather than attempt a parallel park, with drivers attempting it four times before parking successfully.