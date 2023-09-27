BMW expands 5 Series line-up with new plug-in hybrids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW expands 5 Series line-up with new plug-in hybrids

By Press Association
The 5 Series is now available as a choice of plug-in hybrids. (BMW)
The 5 Series is now available as a choice of plug-in hybrids. (BMW)

BMW has announced the introduction of new plug-in hybrid versions of its popular 5 Series.

The new 5 Series was revealed earlier this year, with BMW only offering it as the electric i5 and standard 520i petrol at launch. However, given the popularity of plug-in hybrids in the previous generation, they are now being introduced to this new model.

There is the option of the 530e, which uses a four-cylinder petrol engine, or the new 550e xDrive, which uses a six-cylinder petrol unit instead.

The 5 Series hybrids offer an electric range of up to 62 miles. (BMW)

Combined with an electric motor, the 530e produced 295bhp in all, while the 550e kicks out a healthy 482bhp, which allows for a 0-60mph time of just 4.1 seconds. Each model can travel at up to 87mph in purely electric operating mode too.

The new plug-in hybrids also boasts a larger 19.4kWh battery, which allows for a longer electric range of up to a claimed 62 miles, giving scope for low running costs,, With a 7.4kW onboard charger, they can charge quicker, now taking three hours and 15 minutes for a full charge with a home charger.

Though the 5 Series is currently only available as a saloon, a Touring estate car model will join the line-up in 2024.

The same high-quality interior remains. (BMW)

The hybrids also come with additional standard equipment over the standard 520i petrol, including upgraded 19-inch alloy wheels and BMW ‘Iconic Sounds’, which is a specific electrical sound developed by composer Hans Zimmer for the firm’s hybrid and electric models.

With the 550e sitting at the top of the 5 Series range, these also boast adaptive suspension and active rear steering to improve manoeuvrability.

Prices for the new 530e start from £59,455, while the 545e comes in at a steep £76,605. The new plug-in hybrids can be ordered now alongside petrol and electric versions of the 5 Series, with a full introduction planned for November 2023.