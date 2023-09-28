Skoda’s new Kodiaq to gain sharper design and ‘even more interior space’

The new Skoda Kodiaq will gain a more ‘powerful’ design along with an increase in cabin space when it debuts on October 4.

The new replacement for the popular seven-seater – which is the largest SUV in Skoda’s range – has been showcased in a series of sketches ahead of its formal unveil next week.

The new generations of #SkodaSuperb and #SkodaKodiaq model series have successfully completed an intensive international test programme. We put both models through their paces ahead of their upcoming world premieres.

Explore more ➡️ https://t.co/voMbjfs7Nk pic.twitter.com/bf0LQnYGu1 — Škoda Auto News (@skodaautonews) September 19, 2023

The drawings show a car which follows the same boxy, upright design as its predecessor, though modernised with squared-off wheel arches and a more sculpted front end. This latest-generation Kodiaq also gains Skoda’s new Top LED Matrix headlights for plenty of illumination at night.

Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda Design, said: “The all-new Kodiaq is both modern and dynamic, with a strikingly distinctive look. In line with the ‘form follows function’ principle, we have incorporated the first elements of our future Modern Solid design language. The design not only emphasises practicality but also enhances the aerodynamics with its dynamic shape.”

The push buttons can be configured to control a variety of functions

Wheels of between 17- and 20 inches will be available on the new Kodiaq while a new optional dark chrome finish is applied to the D-pillar. At the rear, there’s a new red bar which connects the lights while Skoda’s badging appears on the boot in letter form.

Skoda recently showcased a first look at the cabin of the new Kodiaq, too, which now features a floating 12.9-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit display. However, one of the key new features is the new ‘Smart Dials’ which are rotary controllers which feature an integrated display to give quick access to a number of functions. They can be customised, too, so owners can change what kind of aspects of the car they control.