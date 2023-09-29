Skoda announces pricing of new Scala and Kamiq models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skoda announces pricing of new Scala and Kamiq models

By Press Association
Skoda’s Kamiq has been updated for 2024. (Skoda)
Skoda has announced the prices for its updated Scala hatchback and Kamiq crossover, both of which are set to reach UK roads in 2024.

The Scala and Kamiq are two of Skoda’s smaller models, with the Scala being a Ford Focus-sized hatchback, while the Kamiq is a compact crossover that rivals the Nissan Juke.

Both were introduced in 2019 and have now had small updates to keep them fresh next to rivals. They’ve each had a light facelift with a newly-shaped grille and headlights, along with interior quality improvements and technology enhancements.

The Scala is a rival to the Ford Focus. (Skoda)

Both cars are only available with a choice of petrol engines, with a 1.0-litre petrol engine available with either 94bhp and 114bhp, as well as a 148bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol. Automatic DSG gearboxes are available on the two most powerful engines too.

Prices for the Scala start from £22,095 – an increase from £20,800 on the outgoing car, though more equipment is provided. Standard features include full LED headlights, an 8.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring and dual-zone climate control. The mid-range SE L costs from £23,895, and brings 17-inch alloy wheels, a larger touchscreen and a full digital instrument cluster

At the top of the range, the flagship Monte Carlo brings a sporty bodykit, black detailing and a panoramic sunroof, starting from £27,795.

The trim levels and equipment are broadly mirrored on the Kamiq, which starts from £24,030 in SE guise (up from £22,780), £27,175 in the SE L grade and £29,275 for the flagship Monte Carlo model.

Orders open for the Skoda Scala and Kamiq open on October 3, with first UK deliveries not expected until the second quarter of 2024.