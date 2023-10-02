First Drive: Is the BMW i5 a 5 Series for an electric age?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Drive: Is the BMW i5 a 5 Series for an electric age?

By Press Association
The new i5 is really comfortable on the move
What is it?

BMW i5
The new i5 is predicted to be a big-seller within the 5 Series family

The BMW 5 Series has had a presence on our roads for decades. Loved for its premium finish, sporty driving style and practical nature, you can’t underestimate the impact it’s had both on the wider motoring landscape and for BMW as a whole.

But the electric future is looming and, as a result, the 5 Series can’t plod along in the same old vein. Things need to change and adapt, which is why BMW is going full-bore into mass-produced electrification with the i5. With battery-powered tech a primary focus for most countries, the i5 is the car to send the 5 Series into an electric age – and we’ve been trying it out.

What’s new?

BMW i5
The grilles help with aerodynamics

Now before we start, it’s worth mentioning that the i5 isn’t replacing the ‘regular’ 5 Series; this new-generation of 5 will still be offered with a petrol engine in the UK, though no diesel version will be hitting dealerships this time around. Plus, in addition to the saloon, an estate – or Touring – of the 5 Series will also be made available in 2024.

It’s expected, however, that this i5 will actually be taking the bulk of the sales in the UK. BMW has equipped it with some of its latest technology – both in terms of in-car features and battery set-up – so it’s easy to see the weight that the car company is putting behind this new electric model. It’s also larger in all areas compared with the previous generation car, helping to boost interior space in the process. Plus, for the first time, this is a BMW which in entry-level form comes with an entirely vegan-friendly interior.

What’s under the bonnet?

BMW i5
The eDrive40 acts as the ‘entry’ i5

While the powertrain of the i5 is ultra-modern with a single electric motor delivering 335bhp and 430Nm of torque, it delivers that power in a more traditional sense as this ‘regular’ i5 is rear-driven, but as you’d expect a true BMW to be. BMW claims up to 362 miles from a single charge, too, which puts it on par with other rivals in the segment – though the Mercedes EQE pips it range-wise with 380 miles between charges. Thanks to a maximum charge rate of up to 205kW, the i5 can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Performance-wise, BMW claims that the i5 will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 5.8 seconds before heading onwards to a top speed of 120mph. It means that this entry-level eDrive40 model is more than a match for an equivalent petrol-powered 520i.

What’s it like to drive?

Though the i5 might be quite different from a ‘regular’ 5 Series in terms of powertrain, it’s pleasingly similar to the combustion-engined versions in the way that it drives. It’s comfortable, with well-judged suspension that helps to take the worst out of the road’s imperfections. It also feels like a relatively light car while the rear-driven layout gives the i5 a traditional driving feel that helps to ‘push’ you around a corner. The steering has some nice weight to it, too, though it’s not really got any feel so it can come across as a little lifeless – you don’t get any feedback from the wheels, but this is pretty standard for modern cars with electric steering assistance.