First Drive: The updated Mercedes CLA is a saloon that majors on style

What is it?

The CLA’s design has always made it stand out. (Mercedes)

Mercedes has cornered the market for compact premium cars. You’ve got the popular A-Class as a hatchback or saloon, the B-Class as a mini-MPV, the GLA as an SUV, and also the striking CLA. Available as a ‘four-door coupe’ or ‘shooting brake’, the CLA has proven a great choice for those seeking something more stylish.

The latest model hit showrooms in 2019, but since then, various new rivals have arrived on the scene, including the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Audi A3 Saloon. Keen to not get walked over, Mercedes is back with an updated version, but what’s it like?

What’s new?

The CLA gets various styling updates, including new LED lights. (Mercedes)

The changes on the CLA mirror those seen on other compact Mercedes products, with small styling alterations including revised bumpers and headlights, along with the typical new wheels and colour that come as part of these updates.

There’s more in the way of standard equipment, with Mercedes’ ‘High Performance’ headlights now featuring on all versions, as well as two widescreen interior displays, which some entry-level models missed out on previously.

What’s under the bonnet?

The CLA can be had with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid setups. (Mercedes)

Engine choice on the CLA is broad and includes petrol, diesel and a plug-in hybrid. Sportier AMG models are available too.

Our test car is the mid-level petrol – badged as the CLA 200 – which is by far the best-seller. It uses a turbocharged 1.3-litre unit, which is one of several engines that Mercedes loosely shares with Renault. Fuel-saving mild-hybrid technology is also adopted across all of the petrol models.

Producing 161bhp and 270Nm, power is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox – there’s no manual option on the CLA these days, or in fact on any new Mercedes. Accelerating to 60mph takes a reasonable 8.2 seconds, while Mercedes claims up to 47.9mpg. CO2 emissions stand at 142g/km, too.

What’s it like to drive?

The ride on the large alloys of the CLA isn’t great. (Mercedes)

It’s easy to see why this ‘200’ model has become the default CLA for many, as it delivers just about the right level of power, while still being relatively frugal. The engine can sound quite coarse under harsh acceleration but when driven steadily it is quiet and the seven-speed automatic gearbox shifts promptly. The steering is almost eerily light at low speeds, though it certainly helps to make the CLA easier to park and navigate down narrow streets and does liven up as the speed climbs. It’s by no means as sharp to drive as it is to look at, however.

The ride on our test car was disappointing, however. Though sitting on the largest 19-inch alloy wheels, around town, the CLA crashes over bumps and potholes, though is much more pleasant at higher speeds. It could be worth choosing a lower grade for the smaller alloy wheels, however.

How does it look?

Had a genuinely exciting day as I drove my first Mercedes – a lightly updated CLA. Definitely up there with one of the best-looking ‘normal’ cars in my opinion pic.twitter.com/42cfMzPqbR — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) September 28, 2023

We’re trying the CLA in the guise it’s best known for – the four-door coupe. It’s a bit of a marketing term – as this Mercedes is really a saloon – just with a swoopy rear end. But to our eyes at least, the CLA is a great-looking car, with noticeably more presence than an A-Class saloon or the well-known C-Class.

The styling revisions are fairly small, but the front end gets a revised grille and there are new LED lights at the front and rear, each with their own revised signature. While we’ve mentioned the ride on our test car wasn’t great, its black 19-inch alloy wheels most certainly looked the part.

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the CLA remains as high-tech as ever. (Mercedes)

When the current A-Class and CLA were introduced, its interior was a real talking point. It was the most high-tech interior a compact car had ever had, and the combination of twin digital displays merged in one piece of glass was very forward-looking at the time. In fact, firms such as BMW, Nissan and Vauxhall have all gone down this route since.

The quality of the displays remains fantastic, though Mercedes has removed the central touchpad that used to control the displays to haptic buttons on the steering wheel. It means there are a huge array of buttons on the wheel – too many in our opinion. The CLA also shouldn’t be bought for its practicality, as the saloon boot opening is small and shallow, while rear space is cramped, with the sloping roofline denting headroom significantly.

What’s the spec like?

The boot of the CLA is fairly small and hard to access. (Mercedes)

The CLA range kicks off with the Sport Executive – the only non-AMG Line model – with standard equipment including 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a parking camera and twin 10.25-inch digital displays.

The AMG Line Executive brings the popular AMG bodystyling, along with 64-colour ambient interior lighting and wireless smartphone charging. It would be our pick of the range, though you can go a step further. Our Premium Plus car boasts features such as Multibeam LED headlights, a black styling kit, a panoramic sunroof and full leather upholstery.

Prices for the CLA kick off from £34,535 for the entry-level ‘180’ engine, rising to more than £50,000 for the top-spec hybrid. It’s a car that makes the most sense at anything under £40,000 as above that it starts to encroach on C-Class territory.

Verdict

The Mercedes CLA remains a car that will win you over with its style. We’d argue there isn’t a better-looking ‘compact’ car on sale, and with a high-end interior to back up those looks, it ticks all of the boxes visually.

Though interior space is poor and non-AMG models are nothing special to drive, the CLA remains as convincing as ever for those whose hearts win over their heads when it comes to car buying.