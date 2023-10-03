Nissan kickstarts series of concept car reveals ahead of Tokyo Motor Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nissan kickstarts series of concept car reveals ahead of Tokyo Motor Show

By Press Association
The Hyper Urban concept is the first in a number of models Nissan is showing at the Tokyo Motor Show. (Nissan)
Nissan has revealed the first in a number of new concept car reveals that are being shown ahead of this month’s Tokyo Motor Show.

A particularly important event for Japanese carmakers, the Tokyo Motor Show is often used to show off a range of radical concepts. This year’s show will be no different, with Nissan revealing its first show car – the Hyper Urban concept.

Nissan says this model is targeted at ‘urban-based professionals’ and puts a particular focus on environmental sustainability. Equipped with technologies such as vehicle-to-home (V2H), which allows the car’s electricity to be used to power a home and take the pressure off the grid.

The concept car features a sofa-like interior environment. (Nissan)

It also features a ‘vehicle-to-grid’ (V2G) function, whereby the car can contribute surplus power directly to the grid. This is all courtesy of a charging management system that can ‘autonomously charge vehicles and power buildings’.

The futuristic concept car is designed to be kept by its owner for a long period of time, and thanks to regular updates, allows for a ‘fresh ownership experience over many years’. Nissan says its interior can be refreshed with the latest technologies, while a new instrument panel can be fitted.

Design highlights of the Hyper Urban include front and rear scissor doors (a typical concept car feature), while inside the front seats can ‘collapse’ and fold away into the back seats, to create a sofa-like seating area.

The Hyper Urban is one of four concept cars that will be shown ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show. Nissan says the concepts ‘embody the company’s unwavering dedication to enriching people’s lives and to revolutionise the electric vehicle landscape with transformative products and technologies’.

The Tokyo Motor Show kicks off on October 25, with all the concepts set to be shown together at the event. Further important reveals are expected from Honda and Suzuki too.