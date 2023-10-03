Long-term report: A fuelling hiccup with the BMW 330e Touring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-term report: A fuelling hiccup with the BMW 330e Touring

By Press Association
The 330e has a good blend of petrol and electric power
The 330e has a good blend of petrol and electric power

Even with a plug-in hybrid like the 330e Touring, you do eventually need to fill up with fuel. In this instance, this means trotting to the local petrol station and topping up as you usually would. But on my last visit to the local station, I hit a little bit of a speed bump.

In the 330e, you have to press a button inside the driver’s door to open the filler flap. I pressed this recently, got out to open the filler flap and – nothing. The door wouldn’t open. I went back into the car, pressed again and still the filler flap wouldn’t budge. It seemed thoroughly stuck.

BMW 3 Series Touring
The green cable helped to free the filler door

As with most things these days, when faced with a problem I turned immediately to YouTube. It turns out that if you press the button and don’t open the filler flap at the right time afterwards, it can get caught and simply won’t open, no matter how many times you repeat the process.

Fortunately, there’s a get-out. Inside the right-hand side of the boot, you can remove a panel and find a prominent cable. Pull this – and you need to pull it a lot harder than you think is necessary – and the release will open. Plus, you’ve reset the system from that point so the button should, in theory, work once again without issue.

BMW 3 Series Touring
Finally, the filler cap is free

I’d actually started wondering whether or not the 330e would run entirely on electric power once it had run out of fuel but, thankfully, I didn’t need to find out.

However, what I am finding out now is what the 330e is like without that electrical assistance. How is that? Well, I’ve now swapped into a ‘regular’ 320i, which uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, just like the 330e, but does without the electric motor and batteries.

Immediately, there’s quite a big difference – range. I’d mentioned previously that the 330e’s piddly fuel tank meant that it didn’t have the same long-distance ability as you’d usually expect from a 3 Series. Of course, you get the added boost from the electric energy – with around 34 miles being delivered from the 330e I was using – but when you’re sitting on the motorway, it’s outright fuel range which reigns supreme.

BMW 3 Series Touring
Both cars keep the same Touring layout

So now, from a full tank you can see nearly 600 miles which means that I’ve been filling the 320i up a lot less. I will say, however, that the first time I did have to brim its fuel tank came as a bit of a shock as I’d become a bit accustomed to the hybrid’s around £45 fill-up. Now, it’s over £70 – but those are the breaks, I guess.

It’s a fair whack slower than the hybrid, mind you. The 330e would manage the 0-60mph sprint in around 5.7 seconds, whereas the 320i sees that grow to 7.4 seconds. It’s quite a noticeable difference, particularly when you’re merging onto the motorway, but the engine itself is actually more free-revving than you might think for a turbocharged unit which makes it quite good fun to string out. The whole car feels a little bit lighter and a touch sportier, too.

Another bonus is boot space. The fitment of the batteries in the plug-in hybrid means that boot space falls by 90 litres which means that with the 320i it now feels like I’ve added an extension. It certainly feels like a more practical option and, as with all 3 Series Touring models, you still get the excellent pop-out glass hatch section which makes accessing the load area really easy.

BMW 3 Series Touring
The new 320i has a far greater range than the 330e

It’s a very attractive specification, too, but in quite a classic way. Whereas the 330e felt more ‘modern’ with its flat grey exterior shade and suede-effect interior, the 320i switches things up with a dark blue hue for the outside and a contrast cream leather interior. When combined with the panoramic sunroof, this does help to make the cabin far brighter than before and it’s something I find far more pleasant. The leather is also a little easier to live with in terms of cleaning, too.

The 320i has already been put fully into use, but I expect that to only increase during my time with the car. I will say that I am missing the ability to charge up at home and run on electric-only power but, if charging isn’t possible, the 320i does seem to have the edge.

  • Model: BMW 320i M Sport
  • Price as tested: £52,014
  • Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine
  • Power: 181bhp
  • Torque: 300Nm
  • 0-60mph: 7.4 seconds
  • Top speed: 143mph
  • Economy: 42mpg
  • Emissions: 151-169g/km