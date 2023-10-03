David Beckham’s Lamborghini Gallardo heading to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

David Beckham’s Lamborghini Gallardo heading to auction

By Press Association
The Gallardo is powered by a V10 engine (Collecting Cars)
The Gallardo is powered by a V10 engine (Collecting Cars)

A Lamborghini Gallardo that was once owned by former professional footballer David Beckham is heading to auction online.

The V10-powered supercar was delivered to Beckham via Lamborghini Madrid in 2004 during the footballer’s time at Real Madrid. He was also the first owner of the car, which is finished with a distinctive Italian ‘Tricolore’ stripe which runs down the centre of the car.

The interior features full black leather upholstery (Collecting Cars)

Sitting atop 19-inch five-spoke ‘Cassiopeia’ alloy wheels with fresh Pirelli P Zero tyres, the Gallardo incorporates a black leather interior with contrast ‘Grigio Phoenix’ stitching. A number of standard features are also included on this Gallardo, including air conditioning, a large central infotainment screen and a switchable sport mode which sharpens the car’s throttle response.

Beckham’s name is listed on the car’s documents which show that the footballer paid €157,064 for the vehicle, which would be around £246,000 today. Since its delivery, the Gallardo has covered just 4,101 miles, with the current seller – who has listed it via auction site Collecting Cars – stating that the paintwork is ‘completely’ original and that they are not aware of any electrical or mechanical faults.

The Gallardo sits on 19-inch wheels (Collecting Cars)

Now residing in Brussels, the Gallardo has just undergone a full major service by Lamborghini Brussels with engine oil, filters and spark plugs replaced – among other aspects – a total cost of €8,000 (£6,939). Invoices referencing previous work are all supplied with the vehicle, too.

Bidding for the Gallardo currently stands at €66,500 (£57,680) with the auction due to end on October 5.