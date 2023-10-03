Skoda adds more power to range-topping Enyaq vRS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda adds more power to range-topping Enyaq vRS

By Press Association
The Enyaq’s range has been boosted
Skoda has boosted the power of its performance-orientated electric Enyaq vRS model while increasing charging speed and adding extra range.

The Enyaq vRS now produces 335bhp – up 40bhp on the previous model – which enables a 0-60mph time of 5.3 seconds. The Enyaq vRS retains the dual-motor setup of its predecessor, too, which helps to give more traction in all conditions.

Skoda Enyaq vRS
The infotainment has been given clearer and easier to navigate graphics

Plus, thanks to a refining of the electric motors and the inclusion of new power management software, the Enyaq vRS Coupe can now return up to 340 miles of range, representing a 16-mile increase. The SUV version, meanwhile, benefits from a 15-mile increase to a total of 336 miles. These increases come even though the battery remains the same size at 77kWh.

Skoda has also increased the maximum charge speed that can be accepted by the Enyaq vRS from 135kW to 175kW. As a result, a 10 to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in eight minutes less than before for a total time of 28 minutes.

Skoda Enyaq vRS
The vRS uses a dual-motor setup

The Enyaq vRS also benefits from more equipment than before, including rear USB-C charging points, rear window blinds and both travel and speed assist systems. The main infotainment screen has also been updated to make it ‘easier to use and deliver more information’ with the menus cleaned up so that they’re simpler to use on the move. The navigation graphics have also been redesigned.

Skoda now offers two optional packs for the Enyaq vRS. Advanced – which costs £2,035 – adds a head-up display, heated rear seats, a heated front windscreen and a full Canton sound system. Meanwhile, the Maxx package – which costs £3,980 – brings features such as a massage function for the driver’s seat, dynamic chassis control and a three-spoke heated multi-function steering wheel among other functions.

The updated Skoda Enyaq vRS is expected to go on sale before the end of October with full pricing released at that time.