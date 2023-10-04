Mazda 2 Hybrid given a more distinctive look for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mazda 2 Hybrid given a more distinctive look for 2024

By Press Association
The Mazda 2 Hybrid has been given a more distinctive look. (Mazda)
Mazda has revealed an updated version of its ‘2 Hybrid’ as the firm looks to make its supermini stand out further from its Toyota Yaris sibling.

The Mazda2 Hybrid was introduced last year as essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Yaris, with no noticeable styling changes. However, to help separate the two cars, the Mazda version has now been given its own front-end design.

Thanks to a new front bumper and grille design, the Mazda is now far more distinctive than before. The rounded-off grille also helps the supermini to slot more neatly into Mazda’s existing line-up, whereas previously it looked like an outlier. Around the back, the 2 Hybrid also features a new tailgate garnish to further differentiate it.

Small updates help to give the supermini more of a ‘Mazda’ design.

Not to be confused with Mazda’s own ‘2’ supermini, which remains on sale as a more affordable petrol-only model, the Hybrid uses Toyota’s efficient 1.5-litre petrol-electric setup, delivering particularly strong fuel economy.

The new Mazda model will also benefit from an improved hybrid system, as well as a larger infotainment system and additional technology – changes also being introduced to the Yaris.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda UK said: “The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a popular addition to our line-up in the UK and we have good demand for the car in our dealerships.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid also gets a new touchscreen as part of model-year updates. (Mazda)

“With the Mazda2 Hybrid sold alongside the recently updated Mazda2, we are giving customers in the supermini segment the choice of two distinct models, depending on their needs.”

The updated Mazda2 Hybrid will be available in a range of trim levels, with full pricing yet to be announced, though expect a small increase on the outgoing model’s £23,730 starting price. The new model is expected to arrive in the UK in March 2024.