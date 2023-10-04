First Ride: The Triumph Speed Twin 900 is a classic-inspired bike with modern touches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Ride: The Triumph Speed Twin 900 is a classic-inspired bike with modern touches

By Press Association
The Speed Twin has a really classic look
The Speed Twin has a really classic look

What is it?

Triumph Speed Twin
The light provides good visibility

Triumph has now become one of the go-to names in the motorcycle business for bikes that combine the looks of yesteryear with modern-day engines and technology. The Speed Twin, which we’re looking at today, is one of the cheapest ways into this family of classic-inspired motorcycles, but does that mean it’s got a cut-price feel, too?

Well, we’ve been atop this smart-looking 900 to see whether or not it lives up to the hype currently surrounding Triumph’s motorcycle range.

What’s new?

Triumph Speed Twin
The large brakes have plenty of performance

The Speed Twin is available in both 900 and 1200cc guises and it’s the smaller of the two capacities that we’re trying out today. It’s arguably the easiest to live with and it’ll cost less in terms of running costs and insurance, too. As a ‘gateway’ motorcycle – or a rider’s first ‘big bike’ – it makes a great deal of sense but has also been designed to offer enough performance to keep more seasoned riders happy.

The Speed Twin is also Triumph’s best-selling model in the Modern Classics range, with many riders being attracted to this model due to its ease of customisation. If you’re after a clean slate to start a build project, then the Speed Twin 900 appears like a great place to start.

What’s it powered by?

Triumph Speed Twin
The seat is relatively comfortable

Pushing the Speed Twin 900 is, as you’d expect from the name, a 900cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled. An output of 64.1bhp is pretty reasonable for this size of motorcycle, as is the torque figure of 80Nm. You’re only getting a five-speed gearbox, however, as opposed to the six-speed unit which you’ll find on a lot of the Speed Twin’s rivals.

That engine is set within a tubular steel frame, too, while braking is taken care of by four-piston calipers from Brembo up front and two-piston versions from Nissin at the rear. Triumph also claims that you could see up to 68.9mpg from the Speed Twin – so it’s remarkably efficient – while CO2 emissions stand at 93g/km.

What’s it like to ride?

The Speed Twin has a really easy, very user-friendly setup. The bars are nice and wide while the relatively low seat height will suit even shorter riders who would like to feel more stable when at a stop. The parallel-twin has a reassuringly characterful sound to it, too, relayed through an exhaust which has a nice background burble.