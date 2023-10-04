Simon Cowell takes delivery of classic electric Mini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Simon Cowell takes delivery of classic electric Mini

By Press Association
Simon Cowell with his electric classic Mini. (David Brown Automotive)
Simon Cowell with his electric classic Mini. (David Brown Automotive)

Music mogul and TV star Simon Cowell has become one of the first owners of an electric reincarnation of the classic Mini.

Cowell is a well-known petrolhead, owning models from Bugatti, Rolls-Royce and Ferrari over the years, but is switching to electric power for his latest car.

Called the Mini eMastered, it’s made by David Brown Automotive, which heavily customises the classic model and now fits it with a modern electric powertrain. Cowell is one of the first to take delivery of the firm’s latest creation, with the celebrity’s version inspired by James Bond.

The exterior colour combination is inspired by a Lotus Esprit that appeared in the James Bond film ‘A View to a Kill’. Painted in a similar paint colour to the film car, the Mini also features ‘Turbo’ branding and gold alloy wheels.

The classic Mini gets a range of modern touches, not least its electric powertrain. (David Brown Automotive)

Cowell’s own Rolls-Royce Phantom provided the inspiration for the interior of the Mini, which comes with white leather upholstery and a walnut dashboard, he described it as a ‘Mini Rolls’.

Cowell originally owned the ‘Remastered’ Mini with a petrol engine, but said it lacked the ‘go-kart feel’, so returned it to David Brown to have an electric powertrain fitted instead.

David Brown Automotive says the car has been ‘built from the ground up over the course of hundreds of hours’.

The Mini uses a small 96bhp electric motor, that allows for a top speed limited to 92mph, while a compact 18.8kWh battery allows for a predicted range of around 110 miles.

Speaking after taking delivery of the electric Mini, Cowell said: “This has always been my dream car. It was on my wish list, one day I wanted to have a classic Mini. Then I read about this company, and I thought, I’ve got to have one of these.

“Of all the cars I’ve had in my life, this is my favourite. This is a keeper. I’ve never really kept cars, I don’t have a collection. I’ve had a lot of cars but I’ve always sold them. This one I will always, always keep.”

No price has been given for Cowell’s particular car, but prices for the Mini eMastered by David Brown Automotive start from £125,000.