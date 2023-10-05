These were the most popular cars in September

September was another positive month for the new car industry with a rise of 21 per cent being recorded by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The rise was driven primarily by the fleet sector, though the SMMT has called for private motorist support as the demand for electric cars softened during the month.

But what were the best sellers during the month and were there any notable changes? Let’s take a look and see.

Nissan Qashqai – 8,565

The Qashqai continues to sell in significant numbers. (Nissan)

Nissan’s ever-popular Qashqai has come out on top during September. The latest generation of the Qashqai is by far the most tech-heavy yet, but it’s also got Nissan’s latest hybrid technology underneath which makes it cleaner running than before.

This month, the Qashqai came close to breaking the 9,000-car mark but has still posted very strong results for the month.

Ford Puma – 8,087

(Ford)

Ford’s Puma has only gone from strength to strength in the monthly best-sellers and, if you take a look, there’s a complete absence of the Fiesta which had trickled along since Ford announced that it was canning it.

The Puma might be sitting on the same platform as the Fiesta, but buyers enjoy its slightly raised seating position and spacious interior.

Kia Sportage – 5,739

(Kia)

The Sportage is another car which is a consistent sight on the monthly list of best-sellers. It’s easy to see why, what with the Sportage’s excellent build quality and high level of standard equipment available across the range.

The Sportage is also available with a range of efficient engines including a plug-in hybrid model.

Ford Kuga – 4,638

The Kuga’s styling remains sporty

The Kuga is a car which delivers on a variety of fronts. It’s spacious, has loads of technology and is well-priced too. Plus, it’s available with a plug-in hybrid setup which can manage up to 41 miles on battery-power alone.

You’ll also find a variety of specifications available with the Kuga, including sporty ST-Line versions which get a more dynamic feel overall.

MG ZS – 4,613

(MG)

MG is a brand which is quietly upping its presence in the UK, with its well-priced range of cars proving popular among buyers who want value above all else. The ZS is MG’s primary SUV model and one which is available from £17,820.

It’s also available with an electric powertrain and has an impressive claimed range of up to 273 miles.

Hyundai Tucson – 4,546

The Tucson handles bends well

You’ll have probably seen the Tucson appear on this list quite a few times before. It’s proving immensely popular in the UK, probably owing to its solid build quality and spacious, family-friendly interior which combines high-quality yet robust materials with good ergonomics.

It’s also covered by an impressive five-year unlimited-mileage warranty which means there’s plenty of hassle-free motoring to be had.

Vauxhall Corsa – 4,485

The Corsa continues to sell well. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Corsa is a household name here in the UK and, going off this month’s figures, it remains a popular choice for plenty of households too. It’s a compelling package with the Corsa’s cool design and cleverly packaged interior turning it into a good fit for a variety of buyers.

There’s also a fully electric version of the Corsa available which can return up to 222 miles between trips to the plug.

Volkswagen Polo – 4,427

The Polo continues to be a popular supermini choice. (Volkswagen)

The Polo has always been able to offer a more premium experience than many of its rivals and that’s certainly the case with the latest version. It’s really nicely finished inside with good materials and very solid fit and finish.

It’s good to drive, too, and feels far more refined at motorway speeds than you’d expect a car of this size to be.

Nissan Juke – 4,411

This hybrid model gets specific styling tweaks. (Nissan)

The Juke is a common sight on the UK’s roads, with this compact crossover’s appeal being centred around its quirky looks and efficient engine setup. It’s also well-packaged inside, making the most of the amount of space it has to work with.

The Juke is ideal for urban drivers, too, with its compact size making this car very easy to park and position.

MG HS – 4,030

The HS has had a number of revisions for 2023. (MG)

The HS is the largest SUV in MG’s range and it’s one which is available with both petrol and plug-in hybrid setups. Like other MGs, it’s also very well priced and starts from £23,495 in its standard petrol setup.

But all versions get loads of standard equipment, including 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and air conditioning, as well as satellite navigation and keyless entry.