New Skoda Kodiaq arrives with more space and plug-in hybrid setup

Skoda has unveiled its second-generation Kodiaq, bringing extra space, a more striking exterior design and plug-in hybrid power to the large SUV.

The Kodiaq has grown by six centimetres, resulting in an increased amount of passenger and luggage space. Skoda has also completely changed the look of its flagship SUV, giving it a more sculpted bonnet, a new hexagonal Skoda grille and slimmer headlights. All of the car’s design has been aerodynamically sharpened to help the Kodiaq achieve a low drag coefficient.

The Kodiaq offers more interior room and boot space than before

Boot space has been boosted thanks to the Kodiaq’s increased size. In five-seater versions, boot capacity has grown by 75 litres to 910 litres without folding the rear seats down, while with the rear chairs flat, boot capacity stands at 2,105 litres – up 40 litres on its predecessor.

Move to the seven-seater version and you’ll find 340 litres behind the third row of seats – 70 litres more than previously – and 845 litres with that third row folded. The seven-seater offers a maximum of 2,035 litres, which is 30 litres more than before.

It’s also available with the second generation of Skoda’s Top LED Matrix headlights which offer 50 per cent more light segments and 15 per cent more light output than the first iteration, thanks to 36 individual light clusters.

Inside, there’s a new 13-inch infotainment screen which sits alongside a 10-inch virtual cockpit setup. The centre console offers four USB-C power points, too, alongside Skoda’s configurable ‘Smart Dials’ which have integrated displays and can be changed to give access to the driver’s most-used functions.

The interior has been cleaned up with a new 13-inch screen in the middle

The Kodiaq will be available with both plug-in and mild-hybrid engines. The former uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor and battery, while Skoda claims that it can travel for up to 62 miles on electric-only power. It can also be charged at speeds of up to 50kW, making it one of the most rapid plug-in hybrids for charge.

There will also be two four-cylinder diesel and petrol engines available with all linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Prices for the new Kodiaq are expected to be announced closer to the car’s launch in the middle of 2024.