New Skoda Kodiaq arrives with more space and plug-in hybrid setup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Skoda Kodiaq arrives with more space and plug-in hybrid setup

By Press Association
The front end of the Kodiaq gains a brand new ‘face’
The front end of the Kodiaq gains a brand new ‘face’

Skoda has unveiled its second-generation Kodiaq, bringing extra space, a more striking exterior design and plug-in hybrid power to the large SUV.

The Kodiaq has grown by six centimetres, resulting in an increased amount of passenger and luggage space. Skoda has also completely changed the look of its flagship SUV, giving it a more sculpted bonnet, a new hexagonal Skoda grille and slimmer headlights. All of the car’s design has been aerodynamically sharpened to help the Kodiaq achieve a low drag coefficient.

Skoda Kodiaq
The Kodiaq offers more interior room and boot space than before

Boot space has been boosted thanks to the Kodiaq’s increased size. In five-seater versions, boot capacity has grown by 75 litres to 910 litres without folding the rear seats down, while with the rear chairs flat, boot capacity stands at 2,105 litres – up 40 litres on its predecessor.

Move to the seven-seater version and you’ll find 340 litres behind the third row of seats – 70 litres more than previously – and 845 litres with that third row folded. The seven-seater offers a maximum of 2,035 litres, which is 30 litres more than before.

It’s also available with the second generation of Skoda’s Top LED Matrix headlights which offer 50 per cent more light segments and 15 per cent more light output than the first iteration, thanks to 36 individual light clusters.

Inside, there’s a new 13-inch infotainment screen which sits alongside a 10-inch virtual cockpit setup. The centre console offers four USB-C power points, too, alongside Skoda’s configurable ‘Smart Dials’ which have integrated displays and can be changed to give access to the driver’s most-used functions.

Skoda Kodiaq
The interior has been cleaned up with a new 13-inch screen in the middle

The Kodiaq will be available with both plug-in and mild-hybrid engines. The former uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor and battery, while Skoda claims that it can travel for up to 62 miles on electric-only power. It can also be charged at speeds of up to 50kW, making it one of the most rapid plug-in hybrids for charge.

There will also be two four-cylinder diesel and petrol engines available with all linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Prices for the new Kodiaq are expected to be announced closer to the car’s launch in the middle of 2024.