First Drive: Is the Porsche 911 GT3 RS as good as it gets for performance cars?

By Press Association
Clever suspension means the GT3 RS stays remarkably levell
What is it?

Porsche 911 GT3 RS
The enormous rear wing looks straight out of motorsport

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a car that has found a home among the upper echelons of the driving world. It’s a car which has, through its many generations, come to represent the fine-honed edge of driving, blending the line between the road and track in one be-winged and lightweight model.

Now, there’s a new one. And it’s a GT3 RS which aims to make that line between circuit and public road even thinner with a whole host of motorsport-derived cues and features. We’ve been testing it on the roads of the UK, so how does it get on?

What’s new?

Porsche 911 GT3 RS
The huge rear wing provides a lot of downforce – and it’s active, too

Though this new 992-generation GT3 RS might follow the same basic layout as its predecessor, in pretty much all areas it has been cranked up a notch. Not only is the styling wilder and more aero-focused than before but the level of customisation available to the driver has been greatly increased. Take one look at the steering wheel, for instance, and you’ll see dials for all different types of functions including the traction control and stability control – to name just two.

There are loads of ‘active’ functions, too. Both the front diffuser and rear wing can be automatically adjusted to help with braking or – in full F1 style – that rear wing can be flattened off with a Drag Reduction System (DRS) setting.

What’s under the bonnet?

Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Magnesium wheels are an option and lower weight

In the usual 911 recipe, you’ll find the GT3 RS’ engine slung right out at the back of the car. The 4.0-litre unit shuns turbocharging and is naturally aspirated to give it the high-revving freedom that we’ve come to expect from these high-performance track-focused Porsches.

With 518bhp and 465Nm of torque it’s actually quite modest in output against other Porsche models but thanks to a silky seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox it’ll manage 0-60mph in just three seconds and carry on to 184mph flat-out. The CO2 emissions of the GT3 RS are quite high at 305g/km, while the claimed fuel economy of 17.5mpg will likely dip when you drive this 911 as Porsche intends.

What’s it like to drive?

The GT3 RS has boatloads of presence even before you’ve switched it on, inspiring that little bit of motorsport excitement from the off. However, once you’re up to speed it’s a car which is all-encompassing, both in terms of sound and vibration. We actually found the 911 GT3 RS to be pretty composed on the motorway – you can thank the trick suspension for that – which means it won’t be uncomfortable during those longer journeys to the circuit.