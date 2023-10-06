Renault drops price of Clio by reintroducing petrol engines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Renault drops price of Clio by reintroducing petrol engines

By Press Association
Renault is making its Clio cheaper by launching new petrol versions. (Renault)
Renault is making its Clio cheaper by launching new petrol versions. (Renault)

Renault has confirmed it will introduce a more affordable petrol version of its new Clio as it looks to ‘help customers in a difficult economic climate’.

The French firm’s Clio remains one of its most popular models – particularly with private buyers – with Renault UK planning to offer its latest model purely as a hybrid, with the cheaper petrol models being discontinued.

However, Renault has  U-turned and will now offer the Clio again with a more affordable petrol engine.

The latest Clio was originally going to be offered as a more expensive hybrid. (Renault)

In a statement, the French firm said: “In order to meet the needs of some customers in a difficult economic climate, the new Clio will also be available with a 90bhp petrol engine.”

Using an 89bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine and a manual gearbox, it allows the Clio to accelerate from 0-60mph in 12 seconds while returning around 50mpg.

Renault says it remains ‘committed to becoming fully electrified in the UK’, however, and will still offer its 143bhp 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid ‘E-Tech’ version of the Clio.

The introduction of the petrol model drops the price of the Clio to £17,795, making it £3,500 cheaper than the hybrid. It also means the Clio undercuts key rivals such as the Vauxhall Corsa, Skoda Fabia and Seat Ibiza. There are only a handful of superminis that are cheaper than the Clio, such as the Dacia Sandero, MG3 and Citroen C3.

Renault isn’t the only car firm that has re-evaluated its decision to axe petrol models, with Citroen and Jeep both launching petrol versions of cars that were originally set to be electric-only in the UK.