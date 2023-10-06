Long-term report: The Volvo XC40 Recharge is a positive sign of things to come from an electric future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-term report: The Volvo XC40 Recharge is a positive sign of things to come from an electric future

By Press Association
The XC40 shows there’s a lot of positivity in Volvo’s electric future. (PA)
You will likely have seen the news recently that the ban on new petrol and diesel cars has been pushed from 2030 to 2035.

While some welcomed the decision, many in the industry have not reacted so kindly. Lots of manufacturers have already set out strict dates when they’ll be ‘electric only’, which is often ahead of 2035, and they’ve said this won’t change.

It’s worth noting that the government’s ‘zero emissions vehicle mandate’, which essentially forces manufacturers to have a certain share of their sales to be electric or face fines, mandates that by 2030, 80 per cent of new car sales must be electric. That leaves only a fraction of leeway for petrol and hybrid vehicles to carry on up until 2035.

Volvo is gearing up to launch a range of new EVs, but the XC40 is its first. (PA)

At Volvo, it’s outlined that it will be ‘electric only’ by 2030’, which its bosses have said will be rigidly stuck to. In 2024 there will be the arrival of two electric Volvos – the EX30 (its smallest model) and at the opposite end, the EX90. Both are SUVs, which is all the firm now sells in the UK.

But Volvo is already well on the way with its electrification journey, as I’ve been discovering over the past six months with ‘my’ electric Volvo XC40 Recharge P8.

Arriving in February, I had KR72 XGP between February and August, clocking up just over 5,000 miles in that time, though there was a month of that when the XC40 wasn’t used at all due to holiday.

The XC40 could always reliably charge at the fastest rate possible. (PA)

I’ve run several electric cars for extended periods, but I can comfortably say this Volvo is the easiest EV I’ve tried yet. Admittedly it is being helped by the growing public charging infrastructure. Don’t believe everything you read, charging – while not always perfect – is nowhere near as painful as you might believe.

The XC40, in this 402bhp all-wheel-drive guise, is not particularly efficient though. While I rarely drove with outright range in mind, during my entire mileage, I averaged 2.8 miles per kWh. In other words, with its 78kWh battery (of which 75kWh is usable), I was getting a typical 210 miles on a charge. That’s not a lot for a mid-size family SUV.

That said, it was the charging speeds that really impressed me with the XC40. The Volvo can charge at up to 150kW, which theoretically means you’ll only need half an hour to get the battery to 80 per cent. Quite often, you rarely seem to be able to get the quoted charging times that car firms state, but that was never the case with the XC40. It would reliably charge at the quickest rate each and every time, which really makes a difference on longer journeys.

It was a terrific companion on extended trips too, with the ultra-comfortable seats and range of top-tier driver assistance features really taking the strain out of hours behind the wheel. I’d perhaps choose some smaller wheels than the 20-inch alloys on this car, as there’s scope for greater comfort and less road noise.

Other things I didn’t like about the XC40? Well, I’ve covered the two main ones (range and road noise), but the only thing I’d alter is the regenerative braking, which slows you down and in the process charges the battery. With many EVs, you have the flexibility of different levels of this braking, but in the Volvo, it’s very much ‘slamming on the brakes’ or non-existent’. I defaulted to having it off most of the time as otherwise it was quite hard to drive smoothly.

But aside from those things, the XC40 has been a joy to have as my wheels for the past six months. I didn’t have a single issue or reliability concern with the Volvo, while it was always practical, from carrying four adults to being used as a bike car.

The XC40 is a great companion on longer trips. (PA)

Though not the most rational of choices, this 402bhp XC40 offered almost silly levels of performance. This Volvo doesn’t need as much power as it does, but its pace and traction from a standing start, or overtaking, was exceptional. It certainly raised a few eyebrows and not just my own.

Volvo seems even more ‘all in’ on electrification than many of the other premium brands, and if this XC40 is anything to go by, it’s a very promising look at what this Swedish firm will be doing in the future.

  • Model: Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate
  • Price as tested: £61,855
  • Battery: 78kWh
  • Power: 402bhp
  • Torque: 670Nm
  • 0-60mph: 4.5 seconds
  • Top speed: 112mph
  • Emissions: 0g/km CO2
  • Range: 257 miles
  • Mileage: 5,135