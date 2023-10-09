First Drive: The Zeekr 001 is a refreshing alternative to premium SUVs

What is it?

Zeekr is vying for success in the premium car market. (Zeekr)

To arrive as a new car brand, you’ve got to make an impression. A half-hearted, uninspiring attempt just won’t cut it, especially when there are so many up-and-coming firms vying for success.

Chinese car company Zeekr has certainly made that impression with the 001 – pronounced ‘zero zero one’, though you can say it in your best James Bond impression should you prefer. Almost refreshingly, the 001 isn’t another SUV but is billed instead as a ‘shooting brake’.

Despite launching less than two years ago, Zeekr has already produced 100,000 of these cars, predominantly for China. It must be doing something right, then, but can this success be replicated in Europe?

What’s new?

The 001 is packed full of technology. (Zeekr)

Zeekr falls under the umbrella of Chinese automotive giant Geely. It’s the company that owns Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, and it means a lot of the 001’s technology and powertrains are available in those cars.

But don’t go thinking this is just another copycat, as Zeekr is looking to forge its own path with a particularly strong focus on design and technology. Like many new Chinese car firms, it will only sell electric cars too. Zeekr is now launching in its first European countries (Sweden and the Netherlands), and though the firm has yet to confirm an official date to expand to the UK, it’s expected to happen in 2025.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 001 is available with up to 542bhp. (Zeekr)

There are two versions of the 001 available, a single-motor and a dual-motor. The former uses a rear-mounted motor producing 268bhp and is able to reach 0-60mph in seven seconds, but the model that will get people talking is the all-wheel-drive, dual-motor car. Boasting exactly double the power, it puts out a healthy 536bhp and 686Nm of torque.

That means reaching 60mph takes just 3.6 seconds, with the 001’s top speed capped at 112mph, as is the case with all Volvos. All versions feature a huge 100kWh battery, which allows for a range of up to 385 miles in the rear-wheel-drive car, though it’s reduced to a claimed 360 miles for this more powerful version. It’s still impressive, mind.

With the 001 also capable of 200kW DC rapid charging, only half an hour is needed to get the batteries up to 80 per cent.

What’s it like to drive?

Refinement and strong performance really set the 001 apart. (Zeekr)

Jump inside the 001 and it’s immediately apparent this is quite a big car. At nearly five metres in length, it’s significantly bigger than a Tesla Model S, though a full suite of cameras helps to make it easy to manoeuvre.

Under your right foot there is almost endless power available, with the 001 able to sprint to the speed limit in lightning time. It’s by no means a sports car through the corners, but it feels fairly agile and certainly has more poise than a similarly-sized SUV. Even on our test car’s large 22-inch alloy wheels, the ride was largely comfortable, while the refinement – even on the motorway – is top-notch.

Our one gripe with this Zeekr is its overly intrusive driver assistance features, which seem to cause more problems than they solve with their various alert noises and often violent steering assist. Even with the most persistent searching through the menus, some of these can’t be turned off. It’s a common issue we’ve found with the Chinese cars already on sale in the UK.

How does it look?

Also got to try the Zeekr 001. Been intrigued by this since it was first revealed, and it’s every bit as impressive to look at in person. Stunning interior (if you like rose gold like me) and not bad to drive either. Really quite impressed pic.twitter.com/wKWcOIbhPG — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) September 26, 2023

As we’ve mentioned, a new car brand needs to stand out. Zeekr has most certainly managed that, with a cool design that is quite different to anything else on sale. At the front, you have jewel-like headlights with the twin daytime running light signature being placed higher, which gives it a striking appearance.

Viewed from the side, the 001 is quite an odd concoction of estate car, saloon and hatchback – which is where Zeekr gets its ‘shooting brake’ line from – but it all comes together well. Sitting on the 22-inch alloy wheels, and with the air suspension (which offers up to 8cm of adjustability), it looks sporty and purposeful as well. A big well done to Zeekr, we reckon.

What’s it like inside?

The 001’s interior is dominated by a huge touchscreen. (Zeekr)

Zeekr’s cars have adopted the modern Tesla-like interior design that sees the cabin centre around a huge touchscreen – measuring 15.4 inches in this instance. Though the screen is very quick and fairly easy to operate, it handles too many functions for our liking – you even have to adjust the steering wheel position and electric mirrors using it.

But the fit and finish on the 001 is really impressive, and all models are vegan-friendly too. Our top-spec Privilege car came with full Alcantara upholstery, stunning Yamaha speakers and various rose gold detailing throughout. It feels special and that matters in the premium car sphere.

Given the 001’s size, there’s also a great deal of space on offer. Even with a full panoramic roof, adults will have no trouble getting comfortable in the rear seats, while the 539-litre boot is a great size.

What’s the spec like?

There are some stunning details on the 001. (Zeekr)

Regardless of the version, the 001 comes brimmed with equipment. You’ve got the giant touchscreen on all models, along with a panoramic roof and electric and heated front seats.

Privilege models come fully loaded as well, gaining ventilated and massaging seats, electrically reclining rear seats and a touchscreen for those in the back to control ventilation.

Though UK pricing is yet to be announced, in the Netherlands, it starts from €59,490 (£51,570) and rises to €67,490 (£58,500) for the top-spec Privilege. That gets you a huge amount of car, performance and range for your money. The smaller BMW i4 M50, for example, costs more than £70,000.

Verdict

Zeekr has created a genuine premium player with the 001. With a long-range, impressive performance and superb refinement, this shooting brake more than delivers. We’d argue it’s the first Chinese car we’ve tried that can truly challenge established premium brands.

Ultimately it will come down to the price when it does eventually arrive in the UK, but if Zeekr can mirror what the 001 costs in other countries, it could be on to a winner.