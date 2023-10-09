New funding package awards £89m for electric vehicle technology development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

New funding package awards £89m for electric vehicle technology development

By Press Association
File photo dated 05/03/21 of a Peugeot electric car plugged into a EV charging point. Buyer interest in new electric cars has slumped by nearly two-thirds since the start of last year, new figures have suggested. Online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader said it recorded a 65% drop in inquiries for the vehicles last month compared with January 2022. The company’s Road to 2030 report attributed the reduction to several factors, including the cost-of-living crisis, higher interest rates for borrowing and the rise in energy prices. Issue date: Thursday April 20, 2023.
A new £89 million funding pot has been handed to 20 net zero projects which look at developing the next generation of electric vehicle technology.

Awarded through the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC), the fund is made up of £45.2 million from the government alongside a further £42.7 million from the automotive industry.

The government says that this new funding will ‘will accelerate the development of zero-emission technology in the UK, safeguarding and creating jobs and supporting investment in cutting edge R&D’. It’s estimated that the projects combined will ‘create or safeguard’ more than 4,700 jobs while saving up to 65 million tonnes of CO2 from being emitted over the next decade.

Ian Constance, APC Chief Executive, said: “This latest round of funding coincides with the APC’s 10th anniversary. We have seen over £1.4 billion of investment into automotive projects since the APC was set up, and I am proud of the impact that we have made here in the UK.

“This latest announcement includes a diverse set of OEMs and suppliers that demonstrate the strength of UK automotive. They will further add to our portfolio of innovative projects and continue to drive the UK to deliver on its net zero ambition.”

Some £11.3m has also been awarded to 12 UK-based projects funded through the second instalment of the government’s Scale-up Readiness Validation competition and the fourth round of the APC’s Automotive Transformation Fund feasibility studies competition. These include projects such as Green Lithium, which plans to build a lithium scale-up plant in Teeside and Ilika Technologies which is working to ‘scale-up’ its solid state battery technology.

A new Niche Vehicle Network (NVN) Production Readiness Competition has seen £1.1 million awarded to four low-volume projects, including the creation of an electric version of the off-road-focused Ariel Nomad.