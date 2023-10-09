The Helixx delivery van uses 3D-printed panels and a lightweight construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Helixx delivery van uses 3D-printed panels and a lightweight construction

By Press Association
The Helixx van is made up of very few parts
The Helixx van is made up of very few parts

UK-based technology company Helixx has showcased its first demonstrator vehicle that points towards a lightweight electric delivery van of the future.

Set to enter production in 2024, the commercial delivery van will be accompanied by a pick-up model as well as open-body and closed-body passenger vehicles designed for ride-hailing fleets.

Helixx Van
The Helixx is designed to be lightweight but still very usable

The body of the Helixx vehicle is made up of just five components which ‘click and bond’ together to make the whole vehicle easy to assemble. All of the structural and cosmetic body components were made using in-house 3D printing with each piece ‘captured’ digitally before being created. Helixx says that this process simplifies the manufacturing process by up to 50 per cent.

Steve Pegg, Helixx CEO and co-founder: “As engineers and designers, we were determined to never lose sight of how and where Helixx vehicles will be produced. We deprogrammed our mindset away from conventional design principles to challenge the complexities of legacy manufacturing systems.

Helixx Van
The Helixx has a central driving position

“We developed this demonstration vehicle to prove and stress-test the global replicability of our digital-first approach. The vehicle visually represents what licensed Helixx Mobility Hubs can produce in as little as 180 days from initial site survey to vehicles rolling out onto the street, offering subscribers access from $0.25 per hour. Our demonstration vehicle will now enable us to amplify our customer engagement and gain valuable feedback from the market.”

Once placed together, the finished structure has 30 per cent less mass than a traditional vehicle while using far fewer individual components. However, it’s still able to deliver a 2,100-litre capacity and a 500kg payload while its 110cm rear door and 140cm long load bay can accommodate ‘most’ global shipping pallets, according to Helixx. The van also features a central seating position which means it can be easily used in both left- and right-hand-drive markets without conversion.