The Helixx delivery van uses 3D-printed panels and a lightweight construction

UK-based technology company Helixx has showcased its first demonstrator vehicle that points towards a lightweight electric delivery van of the future.

Set to enter production in 2024, the commercial delivery van will be accompanied by a pick-up model as well as open-body and closed-body passenger vehicles designed for ride-hailing fleets.

The Helixx is designed to be lightweight but still very usable

The body of the Helixx vehicle is made up of just five components which ‘click and bond’ together to make the whole vehicle easy to assemble. All of the structural and cosmetic body components were made using in-house 3D printing with each piece ‘captured’ digitally before being created. Helixx says that this process simplifies the manufacturing process by up to 50 per cent.

Steve Pegg, Helixx CEO and co-founder: “As engineers and designers, we were determined to never lose sight of how and where Helixx vehicles will be produced. We deprogrammed our mindset away from conventional design principles to challenge the complexities of legacy manufacturing systems.

The Helixx has a central driving position

“We developed this demonstration vehicle to prove and stress-test the global replicability of our digital-first approach. The vehicle visually represents what licensed Helixx Mobility Hubs can produce in as little as 180 days from initial site survey to vehicles rolling out onto the street, offering subscribers access from $0.25 per hour. Our demonstration vehicle will now enable us to amplify our customer engagement and gain valuable feedback from the market.”

Once placed together, the finished structure has 30 per cent less mass than a traditional vehicle while using far fewer individual components. However, it’s still able to deliver a 2,100-litre capacity and a 500kg payload while its 110cm rear door and 140cm long load bay can accommodate ‘most’ global shipping pallets, according to Helixx. The van also features a central seating position which means it can be easily used in both left- and right-hand-drive markets without conversion.