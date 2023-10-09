Two-thirds of Brits see car as a ‘stress-busting’ area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two-thirds of Brits see car as a ‘stress-busting’ area

By Press Association
File photo dated 6/10/11 of a mechanic carrying out car maintenance. Average annual car servicing bills could jump £70 after Brexit if no trade deal is reached between the UK and the European Union, according to a new study.
Two-thirds of Brits find that their car represents a ‘big stress and anxiety-busting area’, according to a new survey.

Not only do drivers find time with their vehicle relaxing but a third spend up to two hours working on their car to help reduce ownership costs, with 13 per cent saving up to £150 through this process.

The survey of 2,000 people by eBay also found that 42 per cent see polishing their vehicle as the most relaxing car-related task, followed by routine maintenance and fixing and changing the headlight with 41 and 19 per cent respectively. One in four say that they spend more time working on their car or motorcycle than they do on any other hobby or task, too.

The study also found that over 56 per cent believe that everyday tasks can be more relaxing than meditation or yoga with jobs that don’t require any real thought being the best for finding a ‘moment of calm’.

Psychologist Dr Lisa Dorn, said: “It is interesting to see from this research, how many of the simplest, seemingly mundane tasks in life, are actually calming and therapeutic. From a psychological perspective, people get into a zone, or mental state, in which they don’t need to think and are fully immersed in a feeling of energized focus and enjoyment.

“It’s as if action and consciousness melt together as people concentrate on the task rather than their worries and concerns.”

Other everyday activities that people found relaxing included folding the washing, doing the ironing or going to the supermarket.

In contrast, money, work, family and health were the areas of life which people said caused them the most amount of stress.