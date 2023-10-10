Volkswagen Up! taken off sale in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen Up! taken off sale in the UK

By Press Association
Volkswagen’s Up! is very capable for such a small car. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen’s Up! is very capable for such a small car. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has taken its Up! city car off sale, ending a run of 12 years.

Though interested buyers can still purchase an Up! through existing dealer stock, new models of the car won’t be produced and won’t be available to order.

Back in January, Volkswagen took the sporty version of the Up! – the GTI – off from sale and didn’t put a timeframe on when customers would be able to order a model once again. However, at that point, non-GTI versions were still available to order.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen told the PA news agency that the Up! is ‘no longer available to order in the UK’.

Volkswagen e-up!
The e-Up! initially had a range of up to 161 miles

But added: “​​Customers can still purchase the model by speaking to their local retailer with stock allocation currently available in the UK.”

The Up! had taken the space as the most compact car in the Volkswagen line-up but now that place is taken by the Polo. The Up! first went on sale back in 2011 as a replacement for the Fox, but it was the Up!’s solid build quality and surprisingly spacious interior which really hit home with buyers. During its time on sale, it has been available with a variety of 1.0-litre engines – both turbocharged and naturally aspirated – while the sporty GTI version was added to the range in 2018.

Then, in 2019, the Up! line-up was added to by an electric e-Up! which initially offered up to 161 miles of range. Later refinements saw this electric range increased, however.