Nissan’s Hyper Adventure concept is an electric car for go-anywhere travel

Nissan has showcased a new concept vehicle which suggests a future battery-powered adventure model.

The Nissan Hyper Adventure follows on from the Hyper Urban concept which was revealed last week with the pair sitting in a new range of high-tech concepts which point toward possible future Nissan models.

The huge doors allow easy access to the cabin

However, this new version is designed for ‘people passionate about outdoor adventures’ which is why it incorporates vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology so that the car’s on-board batteries can be used to power all different types of devices.

Nissan says that the Hyper Adventure’s battery can be used to ‘power up gadgets, light up campsites or even recharge electric jet skis’. In addition, the energy can be power homes or even put surplus energy back into the grid.

The #Nissan Hyper Adventure concept: a trek-ready EV with #e4ORCE all-wheel drive tech combined with a large-capacity battery to keep you charged during long excursions. Click for more, catch us at the #JapanMobilityShow, Oct 25: https://t.co/BK8EHn2vcE#JMS2023 #ConceptCar #EV pic.twitter.com/wgQxoNebFs — Nissan Motor (@NissanMotor) October 10, 2023

The Hyper Adventure also incorporates Nissan’s e-4orce all-wheel-drive system to ensure that it’s able to provide plenty of grip over slippery surfaces. Meanwhile, the exterior has been designed to be as aerodynamic as possible, with the air being directed through the front spoiler helping the whole car to ‘cut’ through the air.

Inside, the main instrument panel is connected to the bottom of the windshield so that it can offer a wide field of view. There’s also plenty of space inside for outdoor equipment such as tents and skis, while the rear bench can be rotated 180 degrees to provide a seating area which faces out of the rear of the vehicle. Automatic extendable and retractable steps are also included.

The Nissan Hyper Adventure concept will be on ‘digital display’ at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show which starts on October 25.