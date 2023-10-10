BMW introduces second-generation X2 and adds new electric iX2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW introduces second-generation X2 and adds new electric iX2

By Press Association
The new iX2 and X2 has a far more noticeable design than before
The new iX2 and X2 has a far more noticeable design than before

BMW has released a new version of its X2 while introducing a fully electric version in the iX2.

Set to make its formal debut at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on October 26, the new X2 will be priced from £39,365 for the standard car and £56,540 for the electric iX2 with both cars available to order now ahead of first deliveries during March next year.

The X2 now measures 19mm longer than the car it replaces while its wheelbase has been increased as well so that the car can offer more interior space. It has grown wider, too, while it now stands 64mm taller than before. The whole exterior has a far more coupe-influenced design than before, too.

BMW X2 M35i
The M35i version has plenty of performance

It means that all five occupants of the new X2 have more space than before, with rear-seat kneeroom in particular being boosted by 25mm. Boot space has swelled by 90 litres to a total of 560 litres, while the seat-down load space of 1,470 litres is now 115 litres more than the car it replaces. Switch to the electric iX2 and boot room stands at 525 litres with the rear seats in place or 1,400 litres with them folded down. The standard X2 is also rated to tow up to 1,800kg, with the iX2 capable of towing up to 1,200kg in comparison.

The X2 will launch in M Sport specification as standard, bringing larger side skirts, gloss black exterior trim and 19-inch light alloy wheels. Inside, you’ll find sport seats, an Alcantara-trimmed instrument panel and an M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles. A new 10.25-inch infotainment display sits alongside a 10.7-inch control display, with BMW’s new Operating System 9 providing slick performance and plenty of features.

BMW iX2
The new X2 uses BMW’s Operating System 9

Two petrol engines will be there to choose from in the X2, with either the sDrive20i or the performance-orientated M35i available. The latter, in particular, brings a lot of performance and can manage 0-60mph in just 5.2 seconds.

The new iX2 xDrive30, meanwhile, has over 300bhp and 494Nm of torque, making it only slightly slower than the M35i with a zero to 60mph time of 5.4 seconds. BMW claims it’ll return up to 266 miles of range, too. It can be charged at speeds of up to 130kW, too, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 29 minutes. Connect to an 11kW home charger and a full charge can take 6.5 hours.