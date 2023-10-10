Jaguar’s F-Type ZP Edition is the firm’s last petrol sports car

Jaguar has unveiled the final version of its F-Type – the ZP Edition – as it marks the end of petrol sports cars for the firm.

The British marque has a long-running history of making sports cars, but is soon set to switch to only producing EVs as it becomes a ‘modern luxury all-electric brand’. To mark the end, Jaguar has revealed the F-Type ZP Edition – a limited last-of-the-line model.

Inspired by two of Jaguar’s iconic E-Type racing cars from the 1960s, the ZP Edition has been created by the firm’s Special Vehicle (SV) team. Available in two new colours of Oulton Blue with a red leather interior and Crystal Grey with a navy interior, they also feature hand-painted racing roundels on the doors – a feature seen on racing Jaguars in period.

New colours hark back to classic Jaguar models. (Jaguar)

The colours perfectly mirror the ‘E-Type ZP Collection’, revealed earlier this year, which is a collection of seven pairs of restored E-Types made by Jaguar Classic. Inside, the ZP Edition features a unique interior with bespoke seat fluting, while 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels and various black detailing elements complete the look.

Though Jaguar also sells its F-Type with four-cylinder engines too, it’s the brand’s legendary 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that powers the ZP Edition, producing 567bhp and 700Nm of torque. This allows the F-Type to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.5 seconds and onto an electronically-limited top speed of 186mph.

Rawdon Glover, managing director of Jaguar, said: “As Jaguar embarks on the boldest transformation in its history, to become a modern luxury all-electric brand from 2025, this is an unrepeatable celebration of Jaguar’s internal combustion sports car provenance.

Bespoke interior combinations are also used for the ZP Edition. (Jaguar)

“The F-Type has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-Type did five decades before it. The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.”

Jaguar will offer the F-Type ZP Edition in both coupe and convertible bodystyles, with just 150 examples being created globally. Just 10 of these models will come to the UK, and will be priced from £134,925 for the coupe and £138,390 for the convertible. They will be built during the F-Type’s final year of production in 2024.