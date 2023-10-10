Jaguar’s F-Type ZP Edition is the firm’s last petrol sports car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jaguar’s F-Type ZP Edition is the firm’s last petrol sports car

By Press Association
Jaguar has unveiled the final version of its F-Type – the ZP Edition – as it marks the end of petrol sports cars for the firm.

The British marque has a long-running history of making sports cars, but is soon set to switch to only producing EVs as it becomes a ‘modern luxury all-electric brand’. To mark the end, Jaguar has revealed the F-Type ZP Edition – a limited last-of-the-line model.

Inspired by two of Jaguar’s iconic E-Type racing cars from the 1960s, the ZP Edition has been created by the firm’s Special Vehicle (SV) team. Available in two new colours of Oulton Blue with a red leather interior and Crystal Grey with a navy interior, they also feature hand-painted racing roundels on the doors – a feature seen on racing Jaguars in period.

New colours hark back to classic Jaguar models. (Jaguar)

The colours perfectly mirror the ‘E-Type ZP Collection’, revealed earlier this year, which is a collection of seven pairs of restored E-Types made by Jaguar Classic. Inside, the ZP Edition features a unique interior with bespoke seat fluting, while 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels and various black detailing elements complete the look.

Though Jaguar also sells its F-Type with four-cylinder engines too, it’s the brand’s legendary 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that powers the ZP Edition, producing 567bhp and 700Nm of torque. This allows the F-Type to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.5 seconds and onto an electronically-limited top speed of 186mph.

Rawdon Glover, managing director of Jaguar, said: “As Jaguar embarks on the boldest transformation in its history, to become a modern luxury all-electric brand from 2025, this is an unrepeatable celebration of Jaguar’s internal combustion sports car provenance.

Bespoke interior combinations are also used for the ZP Edition. (Jaguar)

“The F-Type has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-Type did five decades before it. The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.”

Jaguar will offer the F-Type ZP Edition in both coupe and convertible bodystyles, with just 150 examples being created globally. Just 10 of these models will come to the UK, and will be priced from £134,925 for the coupe and £138,390 for the convertible. They will be built during the F-Type’s final year of production in 2024.