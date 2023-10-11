This Porsche boat is powered by the new electric Macan’s battery and motor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

This Porsche boat is powered by the new electric Macan’s battery and motor

By Press Association
Owners can cycle through a variety of ‘modes’ which change the boat’s setup
A new Porsche ‘sport boat’ which uses the upcoming electric Macan’s powertrain for propulsion has been shown in full production form for the first time on Lake Garda, Italy.

Built in collaboration with Frauscher Shipyard, the 850 Fantom Air is equipped with the same powertrain as you’ll find in the new electric Macan, which brings 536bhp through its single electric motor. The motor itself sits in the back of the boat and is linked to a 100kWh battery – which is also used in the Macan – and can be changed via four different modes in Docking, Range, Sport and Sport Plus.

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air
The cabin uses many similar touches to Porsche’s road cars

In Docking mode, for example, the boat’s speed is limited to eight knots to aid when travelling through harbours.

However, Porsche says that the Fantom Air’s ‘optimum cruising speed’ is 22 knots or around 25mph. At this speed, it can travel for up to one hour or around 28 miles. However, switch into Sport Plus mode and this sport boat can reach speeds of up to 46 knots or 53mph. Porsche says that ‘typical customers’ who travel at a range of speeds could cover journeys of between two to three hours without having to charge the battery.

Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air
The boat uses the same powertrain as the upcoming electric Porsche Macan

It can be charged at speeds of up to 250kW, too, resulting in a 10 to 80 per cent charge taking under 30 minutes. The charging ports are located on the front side of the left bench for easy access.

On board you’ll find analogue gauges on the upper part of the instrument panel for a classic sports car look, while in traditional Porsche fashion the starter button is on the left of the wheel. There’s space for up to nine passengers, while a swimming platform at the rear leads to a ‘lounge’ area with sunbathing pads. It comes with a full audio system and WiFi connectivity, too, accessed via a 12-inch information display.

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air will undertake its official world premiere in January 2024 in Dusseldorf. An initial run of 25 units is planned, with each costing €561,700 – or around £485,272.