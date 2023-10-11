Skoda sharpens Enyaq with faster charging and more power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skoda sharpens Enyaq with faster charging and more power

By Press Association
The new Enyaq has been given a longer range and more power
The Czech firm has also updated the Enyaq’s naming structure, with the existing 80 model replaced by the new 85 and the all-wheel-drive 80x morphed into the 85x.

The entry-level Enyaq 60 remains the same but benefits from a three-mile increase to its range which tops out at 249 miles. The 85, 85x and vRS use the same 77kWh battery as before, but benefit from increased ranges with the vRS model in particularly getting the biggest boost, according to Skoda, with a 16-mile increase resulting in a total range of up to 340 miles.

The interior features an new screen which has been given simpler menus

The Enyaq’s power output has also been increased. Both 85 and 85x models now generate 282bhp as standard, an increase of 81bhp over the older 80 and 21bhp over the previous 80x. As a result, the new Enyaq 85 can go from 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds – 1.8 seconds quicker than before – while the 85x does the same sprint in 6.4 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds faster than before. Both cars will top out at 111mph – an increase of 12mph.

Both 85x and performance-orientated vRS models now get faster DC rapid charging. A maximum charge speed of 175kW represents a 40kW increase over the older versions, which results in a 10 to 80 per cent charge taking 29 minutes, a seven-minute improvement on their predecessors.

The ‘Crystal Face’ grille lights up at night

Inside, the infotainment system has been cleaned up with simpler graphics alongside new graphics to make it easier to navigate than before. The digital cockpit display behind the driver has also been simplified.

The new Skoda Enyaq range kicks off from £38,970 for the 60 version, rising to £44,540 for the 85 and £48,605 for the 80x. The vRS, meanwhile, starts from £53,120.