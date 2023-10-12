Kia’s showcases new EV3 and EV4 concepts alongside production-ready EV5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kia’s showcases new EV3 and EV4 concepts alongside production-ready EV5

By Press Association
The EV4 adopts a saloon-like design
Kia has released a pair of concepts which could point towards future models from the Korean brand.

Things kick off with the EV3, which is a compact model similar in size to the current Soul model. However, its exterior design follows closely that of the larger EV9, with distinctive slim headlights and the latest interpretation of Kia’s ‘Tiger Face’ front end.

Kia EV3
The EV3’s interior uses loads of sustainable materials

Inside, the EV3 concept uses some of the latest sustainable materials, including Mycelium which comes from mushroom roots. Kia says that the use of these materials is still ‘at a very early stage’ but its flexibility means that it can be moulded into all sorts of shapes and designs.

The larger EV4 uses other ‘green’ processes too, including using natural dyes on 100 per cent recycled cotton and hand-woven fabric stripes for the storage area and dashboard. The EV4 also adopts a saloon bodystyle – shunning the wider trend for more SUVs – with a heavily raked bonnet and headlights which are pushed right to the edges of the car. Much like the EV3, the interior has been designed to be as spacious as possible.

Kia EV5
The new EV5 is expected to arrive in the UK during 2025

The control panel for the air conditioning can also be stored in a hidden compartment to save on space.

Kia has also confirmed the new EV5 SUV for production. It’s the third dedicated electric car to enter the firm’s range, sitting atop its E-GMP platform. Three versions will be available – standard, long-range and long-range with all-wheel-drive. The regular model with a 64kWh battery is expected to deliver up to 320 miles of range, while the larger 88kWh battery model could return up to 447 miles. With the all-wheel-drive version, Kia is targeting a range of up to 403 miles. It’s expected to arrive in the UK in 2025.