Mercedes-AMG gives GLA 45 a boost with exterior and interior tweaks

Press Association
The GLA 45’s exterior has been tweaked
Mercedes-AMG has announced a host of revisions to its range-topping GLA 45 performance SUV.

The new model gets a freshly designed front apron with AMG crest on the bonnet. Plus, the GLA now gets LEDs for the entire lighting set-up – rather than just for the daytime running lights – though these can be upgraded to more powerful Multibeam LED headlights as an optional extra.

All cars get large alloy wheels as standard

The wheel arch extensions are now finished in the same colour as the body – replacing the black versions on its predecessor – while all versions get 21-inch cross-spoke wheels as standard. As with most AMG models, the GLA also benefits from round twin tailpipes and a compact spoiler at the rear.

Inside, the GLA features a redesigned steering wheel with more intuitive buttons which allow the driver to tweak and change various functions of the car as well as cycle through different driving modes. The MBUX infotainment system has also been given a new AMG-specific screen, while both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be accessed wirelessly. The GLA now features an extra USB-C charging port to help top-up devices on the move.

The interior now gains new buttons for the steering wheel and dedicated AMG screens on the infotainment

The GLA 45’s engine remains unchanged, however. It’s still a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit with 415bhp. With power sent to all four wheels, the GLA 45 can go from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds before heading onwards to a top speed of 168mph. It’s all driven through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, too,

Thanks to AMG Torque Control, the GLA 45’s all-wheel-drive system can actively manage how much power is sent to the front and rear axles while also dividing up torque between the left and right rear wheels. This helps maximise traction, even in poor conditions.