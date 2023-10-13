Collection of Graham Hill memorabilia heading to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Collection of Graham Hill memorabilia heading to auction

By Press Association
The Bell helmet was used by Hill in a number of races (RM Sotheby’s)
The Bell helmet was used by Hill in a number of races (RM Sotheby's)

A huge collection of important memorabilia from two-time Formula One World Champion Graham Hill will be going under the hammer at auction next month.

Hill, who passed away in 1975, had a successful career in motorsport while driving for a number of factory teams including Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin.

Graham Hill Trophy
The Monaco Grand Prix trophy was awarded to Hill in 1969 (RM Sotheby’s)

This new collection – which includes 59 lots – comes directly from the Hill family and charts the driver’s impressive career behind the wheel.

One of the highlights of this sale – which is being hosted by RM Sotheby’s in London on Saturday, November 4 – is Hill’s 1962 FIA Driver’s World Champion trophy which he won for his first Drivers’ World Championship behind the wheel of a BRM P578. It’s believed that this marks the first time that a FIA Formula 1 World Championship trophy has been sold to the public and it carries an estimate of between £25,000 and £35,000.

Graham Hill Race Suit
The race suit is embroidered with Hill’s name (RM Sotheby’s)

Another notable lot is Hill’s 1969 Monaco Grand Prix 1st place trophy which, again, represents the first time that such a trophy has been offered publicly. It was awarded to Hill during his victory in the Monaco Grand Prix weekend where he took pole position, fastest lap and race victory. It carries an estimate of between £5,000 and £8,000.

One of Hill’s racing helmets – which was created by Bell and worn during ‘at least’ 16 races between 1972 to 1974 – is being sold with an estimate of between £20,000 and £30,000, while a set of overalls complete with Hill’s name embroidered above the right chest pocket will also be offered. RM Sotheby’s states that suits worn by Graham Hill are ‘extremely rare’ with this particular one offered with an estimate of between £8,000 and £12,000.