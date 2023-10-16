Nearly three in five drivers likely to use second-hand car parts to save money on repairs – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly three in five drivers likely to use second-hand car parts to save money on repairs – survey

Press Association
Close to three in five motorists would be likely to use a recycled car part as a way to drive down costs on repairs.

Just under half of those spoken to say that they are more likely to use a recycled part now compared with five years ago, while 72 per cent of those aged 17 to 24 would use reconditioned part, compared with just 45 per cent of the over 55s.

The top reason cited in the new survey by Aviva – which spoke to 1,281 drivers – for using a recycled part is their cheaper cost, followed by their more sustainable nature. Some 28 per cent of those spoken to said that using a recycled part was a way to ‘stay mobile, regardless of where the part comes from’ while 26 per cent had previously used them without any issue.

Nearly a quarter said that they would use a recycled part as they’re more readily available and could make a repair quicker than when waiting for a new part. Just under a quarter have checked the internet for a recycled part, with others looking at an online auction and social media to find the right component.

Just under three-quarters of those with a car would expect to be offered new parts first when organising a repair, however.

Hazel Johnson, personal motor and home claims director at Aviva, said: “People are increasingly making more sustainable decisions and so it’s encouraging to learn that more motorists would be open to using recycled parts, with over half saying that they would be more likely to consider this compared to five years ago.

“Using recycled parts has a range of benefits and primarily helps get people back on the roads quicker with more readily available parts. It is also a more sustainable and climate-ready option that benefits the environment by reducing waste.”